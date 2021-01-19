I belong to the group of people now allowed to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, the “1B” crowd, but maybe putting an ethics professor into this mix isn’t the best idea.
As I look at the people before (group 1A) and beside me, I have a hard time justifying what feels like “skipping the line” in the name of personal safety. This is not to say that I doubt the public health experts who created the classifications. Of course elderly residents of assisted living facilities should be vaccinated first; of course healthcare workers and first responders should be as well; and of course our essential workers should be given the protection they need. But public policy is based on two factors: strategy and implementation.
The strategy underlying these groupings makes good sense: Protect the vulnerable and the essential first. The vaccine has proven more effective than people initially hoped — not only does it have a 95% success rate in preventing the virus, but for the remaining 5%, it decreases the severity of the illness. (This is actual public health data available for you to fact-check directly through the CDC and any reputable news outlet, not numbers I am making up). This strategy aims to make the pandemic less lethal going forward and to slow transmission. We should all be thankful to the public health experts who can study virus vectors and trends and put together plans that will respond appropriately to what we are facing.
But the facts on the ground are making implementation of that strategy difficult. Simply put, there is not enough vaccine to go around. When the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were in the clinical trial phase, there were two efforts to expand production and distribution of any that were successful: Covax and individual nation supply deals. Covax is an agreement within the international community to ensure a global supply chain of vaccine. The United States did not sign on to that agreement. While the U.S. initially signed deals with pharmaceutical companies for a set number of doses, offers to lock in additional doses were declined by the government.
So now we are playing catch-up in securing vaccine doses to make the strategy reality.
Calling up and making an appointment for a vaccine as part of Group 1B would be a no-brainer if I didn’t read the paper or watch the news. But every day I am confronted with obituaries in the Finger Lakes Times demonstrating that we are losing neighbors at a rapid pace. I am not claiming that everyone is perishing from COVID, but enough are. I think we can agree that we’ve lost too many people too soon.
If everyone in Group 1A who wanted a vaccine had received one, and the highest risk people in Group 1B were covered by the existing doses as well, then I would sign up right now. But this is a waiting game. As new doses come in, new appointments are made, sometimes “first come, first served” on online portals that favor the internet-savvy. But how can I, in good conscience, sign up when so many other vulnerable people prioritized by public health as needing vaccinations have been unable to?
Ethics seeks to navigate what we ought to do amidst a sea of things we are told that we can. I can, according to the strategy unfolding, continuously refresh my browser until another appointment opens and sign up; but as I look vertically and see the Group 1A members still unvaccinated and laterally to see other members of Group 1B who have greater potential exposure to the virus, I feel I shouldn’t take mine yet.
Is there a 75-year-old neighbor who lives alone and needs help signing up for a shot? Is there a first responder or school teacher who has an underlying health condition that should be next in line? Our local efforts to get vaccines out are working under the immense pressure of being left without adequate resources from the federal supply chain. We should be patient with the clinicians and helpful to our fellow travelers on this journey. Until the federal government takes supply seriously, we can do our best to take local public health recommendations seriously to protect our neighbors.