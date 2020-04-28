Sunday would have been the 10th edition of the Seneca7 around-the-lake relay, and a grand anniversary celebration was planned. Then came COVID-19 and that went away, but not entirely.
Local events, put on by local people, are so much more than just the main activity. Like the It’s a Wonderful Run in Seneca Falls every December, Thrive to Survive’s Middle Finger 5K the first Saturday in May, and summer’s Vino and the Beast or Phelps’ Sauerkraut 20K, these events showcase what’s great about our area and raise money for local charities that do essential work in the community. They become traditions for not only the athletes that participate, but for the volunteers that invest their time and energy into making it all possible.
Even though our race couldn’t happen this year (which is a shame because the throwback theme featured full-color Care Bear T-shirts and an amazing 1980s playlist crowd-sourced by athletes on Spotify), I wanted to use this space to mark what might have been and to publicly thank the community that makes it possible each year.
The race started 10 years ago when Jeff (Henderson) and I were asked to serve as Leaders-in-Residence at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. He was selected for his work as an entrepreneur in race directing, and I was selected for my work in city government and assorted projects. We were asked to guide student projects in our areas of expertise and to create a new project that melded those areas. We arrived at an idea for an around-the-lake run that would be held in the spring to extend the tourism season. We wanted to show the students how to build something that spotlights the community, helps local businesses, and gets participants attached to the area in a way that increases their likelihood of returning at other times of the year.
Our initial idea involved teams being transported by horse and buggy. Turns out, not only do Amish and Mennonite communities have a prohibition on being affiliated with competitive events, but a horse’s range isn’t really long enough to make this a viable option (the course is 77.7 miles). So, team minivans it would be.
Seventy-five teams toed the lakefront start line in April 2010. This year we would have welcomed 350 teams ready to circumnavigate Seneca Lake, a number limited only by traffic considerations on the course.
A detailed history of the race, should you be interested, can be found in this year’s course guide — the document teams would have been required to carry with them on Sunday. It not only gives turn-by-turn directions for runners, team vehicles, and cyclists (yes, some relay members forego the minivan and choose to bike between the exchange points), but highlights the volunteer organizations helping athletes along the way and shares (hopefully) entertaining tidbits about the race over the years. That guide, along with a replay of the “virtual” Seneca7i (an interactive display of runners who completed their legs in their own socially distanced way from home), is available at www.Seneca7.com.
Although 2020 was “the race that wasn’t,” the Seneca7 — like other community events — continues to be part of the fabric of the community. And, the race will be back because nothing borne of love ever really goes away. To that end, I’d like to dedicate the remainder of my column to the local organizations who keep making this event possible. Including (but not limited to, and I really apologize if I’ve mistakenly omitted a group!):
Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes, Thrive to Survive, Geneva Family YMCA, Geneva Community Lunch Program, St. Peter’s Arts Academy, Geneva Reads, Family Counseling of the Finger Lakes, Geneva Butterfly Garden, Family Promise, Boys & Girls Club, Two Herons Drum Circle, BluePrint Geneva, Friends of Parrott Hall, Geneva Historical Society, Literacy Volunteers of Ontario-Yates, Schuyler Habitat for Humanity, Watkins Glen Lions Club, Arc of Yates, Finger Lakes Zero Waste, City of Geneva DPW, City of Geneva Police, City of Geneva Fire Department, Watkins Glen Police, NY State Troopers, Watkins Glen and Geneva Recreation Departments, Ontario, Yates, Seneca, and Schuyler County Sheriffs, Finger Lakes Ambulance, North Seneca Ambulance, West Lake Road Fire Association, South Seneca Ambulance, Geneva High School Masterminds and Chess Clubs, Hildreth Hill, Historic South, and the Arbors Neighborhood Associations, Geneva Peeps, Beef and Brew, Michaels and Smolak, Red Jacket Orchards, Finger Lakes Institute, Geneva Club Beverage, Fairfield Inn, Geneva Bicycle Center, Once Again Nut Butter, Fish Woodworks, and an incredibly dedicated (and patient!) group of friends and family.