PENN YAN — If there are signs of people refusing to wear masks in local businesses, Bob Duffy didn’t see it last weekend.
“I was at Pinckney Hardware and everyone had a mask on,” said Duffy, who has a home on Keuka Lake. “I even put one on, and I hate wearing masks.”
Duffy, the former state lieutenant governor and CEO of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, took part in a conference call Tuesday with Yates County legislators, local municipal officials and others to discuss reopening efforts in the county and Finger Lakes region in the wake of COVID-19.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has appointed Duffy to lead those efforts.
Duffy was joined by Vinnie Esposito, Finger Lakes regional director for Empire State Development. Duffy noted that Tuesday marked the 101st day of New York State on PAUSE, which was implemented to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We can’t wait for it all to be over,” Duffy said, adding that the region’s coronavirus infection rate is just 1 percent in recent testing. “We are doing great with the numbers.”
Duffy noted that outdoor dining in the region began last weekend, and Phase 3 of the reopening plan calls for indoor dining at 50-percent restaurant capacity, with social distancing guidelines and other protocols. That is expected to start this weekend, possibly by Friday.
Churches are expected to resume indoor services at up to 25-percent capacity, and graduation ceremonies for up to 150 people were recently approved by the state. Esposito added that more businesses could be part of the Phase 3 reopening, and people should check out the New York Forward website, forward.ny.gov.
“For small business owners, every day they are closed seems like a month,” Duffy said.
While there were concerns of a spike in positive cases due to people getting together on Memorial Day weekend or being involved in the large protests over the death of George Floyd, Duffy said those fears have not been realized so far.
“We should know in a week to 10 days if there is a spike due to the protests,” Duffy said.
Duffy did offer a cautionary tale during the call, noting that a healthcare worker in another part of the state tested positive for COVID-19 after attending two Memorial Day parties. Nine nursing home residents where the person worked became infected a short time later.
While he declined to make a solid prediction on whether local schools would open to in-person classes in September, Duffy believes that will happen. School districts have to submit a plan to the state before that time.
“They may not look or operate the same, but I hope they will be open,” he said.
In the meantime, Duffy encouraged people to keep wearing masks and doing whatever they can to prevent another outbreak.
“We don’t want to open businesses fully, only to close them two or three months later,” he said.