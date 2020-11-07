DUNDEE — Dundee Central School has gone to remote learning for at least a week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
On Friday, Superintendent Kelly Houck provided the Times with a message shared with parents and district resident on social media and through a robocall. The employee’s last day of work was Oct. 30.
Houck said she could not disclose more information on the employee or what department they work in due to privacy concerns. However, she said other employees need to quarantine due to guidelines from the Yates County Public Health Department and state Department of Health.
“The quarantining of these individuals absolutely impacts our ability to operate in-person daily education opportunities for all students who attend classes at DCS,” Houck said.
Virtual instruction for all students, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, started Friday and will continue through Nov. 13. There will be no classes Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Houck said the move includes DCS students who attend career and technical education programs. At this time, she expects in-person classes to resume Nov. 16.
“This is due to staff shortages as a result of necessary quarantining, not a significant number of positive cases being identified. To reiterate, it is one new positive at this time,” Houck said, noting district officials are working with the county health department and can adjust its response as needed.
“This is an ongoing and fluid situation,” she added. “Any positive cases can cause a sense of anxiety, and we can expect that this will not be our last positive case. However, if we continue to practice proper hand hygiene, physical distancing and wearing face coverings, we will minimize the risk of spread and exposure. Safeguarding the health and safety of our schools is our highest priority.”
Houck said people with questions are encouraged to contact the district office at (607) 243-5533.
In the neighboring Penn Yan Central School District, Superintendent Howard Dennis said one Penn Yan Academy student tested positive last month but was not in school during the infectious period. As a result, public health officials said going to remote learning was not needed.
Dennis said there also was a positive case in the transportation department, but no students were impacted.
“So far we are doing OK,” he said.