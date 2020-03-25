ROCHESTER — The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation is activating $1.25 million in emergency funding to support health and hunger relief organizations on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.
This includes a $250,000 donation to the Boston Resiliency Fund which was established by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to provide essential services to Boston residents whose health and well-being are most immediately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation brings joy to kids battling hunger or illness. Many of the Foundation's grantees, which include health and hunger relief organizations, are seeing a huge uptick in the volume of clients they serve and are facing unprecedented and costly challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Emergency grants from the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation are meant to provide flexible funding for organizations so they can apply for the support they need.
With hospitals preparing for unprecedented numbers and food banks and pantries experiencing disruptions to their supply chains, volunteer bases and delivery systems, the Foundation has opened flexible funding to respond to grantees' needs.
Donations to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation's COVID-19 Emergency Fund can be made at joyinchildhoodfoundation.org.
Nonprofits in Western New York are invited to apply for a grant at joyinchildhoodfoundation.org/covid19grants. Grants will be reviewed on a rolling basis and donations will be made immediately upon approval.
For more information, visit bringjoy.org/.