AUBURN — Seeing a growing need for counseling services to address anxiety, stress and feelings of uncertainty, East Hill Medical Center is offering counseling sessions to any community member in need.
East Hill Medical Center is a community health center that welcomes anyone for medical, dental, or behavioral health services. During normal operations, the 501©3 nonprofit organization requires patients establish care there to receive services. However, East Hill Medical Center has expanded services during this public health crisis to anyone who may need assistance without requiring them to become an established patient if they have another doctor or counselor.
“As a community health center, it’s our duty to adjust our services to meet the needs of our community,” President and CEO Keith Cuttler said. “We’re here for you if you don’t know where else to turn.”
Licensed Certified Social Worker Darren Tripiciano and other clinicians at EHMC say their patients are reporting a heightened sense of anxiety, fear and stress caused by disruptions in routine, uncertainty and isolation.
Since East Hill Medical Center already offers telehealth visits for medical appointments, it seemed like an obvious transition to offer this service to those seeking counseling, Cuttler said. Appointments are available via video visits, which require a smart phone, tablet or computer but don’t require downloading an app. EHMC staff send a link as a text message or through email, depending on people’s preference. For those who don’t have smart phones nor internet, phone calls are an option.
Appointments are available for children and teenagers, as well as adults, for up to 45 minutes.
Having another local option for counseling services will allow people to build rapport with Tripiciano. Building trust and feeling comfortable with your counselor are key to positive, productive sessions, especially during this time of social distancing and isolation, Cuttler said.
Interested in setting up a counseling session? Call (315) 253-8477, prompt 2.