In the early days of the pandemic a year ago churches were shuttered for Easter and clergy and congregations were figuring out how to celebrate religious services virtually.
Fast forward to Easter 2021. Although COVID-19 is still an omnipresent reality, there is some reason for hope as the vaccine rollout continues at a fast clip.
It has been a year filled with physical and emotional challenges. And certainly area pastors will weave the experiences of these last 12 months into their Easter messages this weekend.
For Armae Bostic of Lyons, an associate minister at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, just the fact that members of her small church can gather in person fills her with gratitude.
“Last year I was really down but I am so rejoicing this year and so happy to be able to walk through the church doors,” said Bostic, adding that most in her congregation have been vaccinated.
The church had been conducting Zoom services, but Bostic said it’s no comparison to meeting in person.
“When you walk into the sanctuary, you just feel the Holy Spirit,” she said.
The Rev. Thomas Mull of Our Lady of Peace parish in Geneva also is looking forward to welcoming back some parishioners who may not have yet ventured to in-person services. Last year, he recalled, Easter Mass was live-streamed to the faithful at home with just him, the Rev. Carlos Sanchez and a deacon in an empty church. Our Lady of Peace is operating at 33 percent capacity to ensure safe, distant seating and requires all visitors to sign in. So far, no cases of COVID-19 have been traced to the church “... and we want to keep it that way,” said Mull.
Although being able to celebrate in person and receive the sacrament of Communion is a joyous occasion, Mull does not plan to sugarcoat a year that has been filled with struggle, fear and sorrow. He, in fact, has presided over his share of COVID funerals.
Mull said the message he wants to share is that Jesus is not a fair weather friend; when he rose from the dead that first Easter and promised to remain with his followers, he meant it.
“He’s with us in good times and bad,” Mull said. “We’ve seen even in rough times he remains with us and encourages us. Now the call to us is to encourage one another.”
Bostic agreed that the message of Easter is that Christ is alive to those who follow him “... and just as close as a prayer away, we only have to call his name.”
Mull believes that the isolation and travails of the past year have made many people more Christ-centric and heightened their faith. Being apart from each other and the traditional church sacraments has been a huge loss and fostered a deeper appreciation for those things, he thinks.
“They’ve longed to go to Holy Communion and they never thought in their lives they’d be away from the sacrament for that long,” he said. “We are reminded again that the sacraments are what bring us together.”
But Mull said he’s also noticed that some of his parishioners have been comforted by their belief in God when they can’t be with loved ones due to COVID restrictions, especially those hospitalized or in nursing homes.
“If they can’t be there they know God can be there,” he said.
The next step
The Rev. Dave Underwood, pastor of Waterloo Baptist Church, had his Easter sermon finished Tuesday evening. He titled it “The Next Step” and plans to focus on what Jesus’ followers did after his crucifixion “when they had no clue what to do.”
Underwood chose this topic to help his congregation think about how to move beyond the anxiety, sorrows and isolation of the past year.
“You do what’s in front of you right now, what’s the next thing,” he said.
The next step for Underwood is trying to restore some of the church ministries that had to be curtailed because of COVID restrictions, such as the senior luncheons. And although church members have been meeting in person since early summer, the practice of recording services and posting them online will continue — as will the addition of live-streamed services.
The Rev. Dan Burner, rector of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Penn Yan and clergy president of the Penn Yan Area Council of Churches, also hopes to impart a forward-thinking message to his congregation. He plans to touch on the last words of the gospel, when the women discovered Jesus’ empty tomb, ran away and said nothing because they were afraid.
“We can look around and see all kinds of things we worry about and fear,” said Burner, ticking off examples like fear of disease or unsettling societal trends. “We can stand by and do nothing and accept that’s what we’re going to get or we can push away from fear towards action.”
That road map for action was provided by Jesus, who reached out to those who were seen as lesser (the poor, sick and shunned), he said. Burner added the challenge is to overcome fear and inaction and demonstrate a love for God and neighbor.
One way St. Mark’s has been able to reach out to others is with the establishment of its Sharing Shed earlier this year that is filled with food and toiletry items. It’s a “give what you can, take what you need” endeavor that has created energy in the congregation while providing a low contact way to help others, Burner said.
St. Mark’s parishioners met over the summer but went on a temporary pause in November as virus cases surged. The congregation met in person again for the first time last weekend on Palm Sunday, a well attended service, Burner said. Most congregants are vaccinated and showing renewed energy around moving forward and being together again. This Easter will be the first time Communion will be offered since the summer.
But during times when they could not meet in person, they did so over Zoom — sharing coffee hours, nightly prayer services and even a book club where N.T. Wright’s book “God and the Pandemic: A Christian Reflection on the Coronavirus and Its Aftermath” was discussed.
Those online connections were vital, as Burner noted many St. Mark’s churchgoers are senior citizens who may live alone — church is a major component of their social lives.
“It was a chance to check in and be in contact when we were told to stay home alone,” he said.
Underwood of Waterloo Baptist sees a silver lining in the experience of the pandemic. He said people are paying better attention to their neighbors and “dropping petty things,” as well as coming closer to God.
“We’ve had people stepping up for each other,” Underwood said. “Everything from rides to meals to phone calls and visits. That’s been huge.”