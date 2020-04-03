How is your place of worship planning creatively to celebrate Easter this year in the era of COVID-19? Please let us know by emailing reporter Susan Clark Porter at scporter@fltimes.com. She’s writing about how congregations are thinking outside of the box to mark this upcoming holiday.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
For Geneva native, quarantine is a matter of life and death
-
Ontario County administrator leaves job
-
Inmate dies at Seneca County Jail
-
Honor Rolls: Waterloo High School
-
BIGGER PICTURE: The coronavirus crisis — Wei are one
-
Car dealer led a 'Cramtastic' life
-
Honor Rolls: Waterloo Middle School
-
Lyons man charged with attempted murder
-
Tents set up at Clifton Springs Hospital
-
A former Genevan self-isolating in Manhattan
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
What do you think?
What do you believe is the hardest aspect of the current COVID-19 pandemic?
You voted:
Featured Events
contributed family friendly all ages sponsored free
–
At your own front door
Free
Make some noise and give a cheer to show appreciation for all of Geneva's essential workers. Read more
-
Apr 3Yates County History CenterFree
-
Apr 3First United Methodist ChurchFree
-
Apr 3At your own front doorFree
-
Apr 4Yates County History CenterFree
-
Apr 4At your own front doorFree