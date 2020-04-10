Many churches are live streaming or posting their upcoming Easter services online. Here are what a few are doing; this is not a complete listing — we encourage you to visit the website of your place of worship for its plans.
Ontario County
Our Lady of Peace Parish, Geneva: Masses on Facebook Live (www.facebook.com/OurLadyofPeaceGeneva/) at 6 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. Good Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday for Easter Vigil and 10 a.m. Sunday Easter Mass.
First United Methodist Church, Geneva: Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m. with Zoom meeting app; see instructions at https://1stumc.wixsite.com/geneva-ny.
The First Presbyterian Church, Geneva: Visit www.presbyterianchurchingenevanewyork.org/ for online service information; a virtual Communion for Easter Sunday is planned.
Seneca County
St. Francis/St. Clare Parish: All services available on the church’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/stfrancisandstclare/) or web site, www.sfscrcc.org/. The Maundy Thursday service will be first available for viewing at 7 p.m. Thursday; the Good Friday service at 3 p.m. Friday; the Easter vigil at 7 p.m. Saturday and the Easter Mass at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Trinity Church, Seneca Falls: 9:30 a.m. Sunday, head to the church at 27 Fall St. Stay in your car and tune into Facebook Live or listen on loudspeakers. Honking of horns encouraged at the end.
First Presbyterian Church, Seneca Falls: Online worship at 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Sunday at https://fpressf.com/online-worship
Calvary Chapel, Seneca Falls: Easter Sunday — 7 a.m. sunrise service and 10:30 a.m. regular service broadcast live at www.facebook.com/CalvaryChapelSenecaFalls/
Finger Lakes Christian Fellowship, Seneca Falls: 10 a.m. Easter Sunday on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/groups/flxchurch/
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Waterloo: Online services for Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday. They also have daily Compline services online. In the Daily Office, Compline is the last service and is a great way to prepare for the end of the day; episcopalchurch@rochester.rr.com; (315) 539-3897.
Wayne County
First Presbyterian Church, Lyons: Go to http://www.lyonspresbyterianny.org/ or the church’s Facebook page for live streaming of services; 7 p.m. on Good Friday and 10 a.m. Easter Sunday.
Yates County
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Penn Yan: Visit www.stmarkspennyan.org/ for uploaded Holy Week services.
Penn Yan Bible Church: 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday service will be live streamed at www.pybc.us or onthe church’s You Tube and Facebook pages. It can also be heard on WYLF AM 850 or 93.9 FM.