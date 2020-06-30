VICTOR — One of Ontario County’s biggest sales tax generators has been unable to generate much of anything since the onset of COVID-19.
While most state businesses have been allowed to return to operation during the state’s reopening process from the pandemic — many with limitations — malls, for the most part, remain on the sidelines. The only stores at malls able to open are those with their own entrances.
Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo pulled malls, as well as theaters, from the Phase 4 reopening process that began last Friday in the Finger Lakes, much to the chagrin of mall owners across the state. That includes Wilmorite, which owns Eastview Mall in Victor and many surrounding properties.
The mall and its adjacent properties, when fully operating, generate about $10 million a year in sales tax revenue for the county and its municipalities, according to Ontario County officials.
Mary Gates, the county’s director of finance, said the mall closure’s impact on county finances is large.
“As you probably know, it is very difficult to tie specific sales tax to specific stores,” she saidm “but based on the gross sales tax collections in 2019 and what we know about sales at Eastview Mall, which includes the movie theater there, I would estimate that the inability of the mall to open will impact sales tax shares for Ontario County by approximately $20,000 per day.”
The impact goes beyond sales taxes, she noted, and includes potential job losses and less income spent in the county. And, the lower sales tax numbers have forced cities, towns and villages in Ontario County to look at ways to shave costs.
Wilmorite believes Cuomo is making a mistake in delaying mall openings.
In a statement issued last week, the company said it is “extremely disappointed in the governor’s decision to keep malls closed. There are multiple locally owned stores and franchisees in the malls that cannot withstand this shutdown long-term. We understand that the mall may need to re-open in phases and that certain sections of the mall need to remain closed in the beginning, such as the food court and children’s play areas. We have planned for this and are willing to do whatever it takes to get our mall tenants operating again. Allowing access to stores so they can do business is crucial to their survival and excluding them just because their entrance is within an enclosed mall is unfair.”
Cuomo contendedFriday that ventilation systems in malls and theaters could spread the coronavirus, an assertion disputed by Wilmorite and other mall owners around the state, including Pyramid, which owns Destiny USA.
At his daily press briefing on Monday, the governor touched on the issue again, but this time with a more hopeful outlook. He said there are some air-filtration systems that appear to be capable of capturing coronavirus, and that he recommends malls and businesses install such filters.
“We think this offers promise,” he said.
Wilmorite said it already uses such filters.
Wilmorite said malls have “upgraded their system several times over the years and change the filters on a regular scheduled basis. We use high quality, medical grade MERV filters. We keep a record of filter changes and upgrades. According to the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), this filtration helps provide healthier indoor air quality and traps and collect large and small particles such as dust, allergens and microorganisms. Particle filtration can lower the concentration of infectious airborne particles that spread many communicable illnesses, which is why some models suggest that it can substantially decrease the portion of disease transmission caused by these small particles.”
The company said the mall’s HVAC system is “similar or the same system that is used in hospitals, medical buildings, laboratories, office buildings, grocery stores, home improvement stores, discount retail shops and any other commercial properties. The air quality in the mall would be equivalent or better in comparison to these locations.”
While the governor cited air filtration as one of his concerns, he also believes malls are social gathering places that could encourage the virus’ spread.
Wilmorite disputes that point as well.
“We have the ability to monitor and control occupancy through software and staffing,” it said. “On a normal basis, the malls do not have visitors that socially congregate in large groups. In July, the mall usually has less people than a grocery or discount store. We are willing to do anything the governor asks to re-open and will have no problem meeting any mandates that are required.”