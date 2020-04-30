PHELPS/CLIFTON SPRINGS — A couple of weeks ago, Jim Cheney watched as people at Wellspring Church in Clifton Springs handed out food to those having trouble making ends meet due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“A profound sense of sadness came over me. I asked myself, ‘How did we come to this? How did we get to this point?’” Cheney recalled. “There is so much negativity out there now, but we also have so much to be grateful for.”
So Cheney, the former Phelps village mayor, came up with a self-professed “crazy” idea — feeding local residents on a much larger scale.
After contacting a handful of friends and other community members, the plan was set in motion and will culminate Saturday in a massive drive-thru community chicken barbecue and grocery distribution dubbed “Midlakes Strong: Caring for our Community by Nourishing our Neighbors.”
“In two weeks we figured out how to do close to 3,000 chicken dinners and hand out 800 boxes of food,” Cheney said.
The free event is only for Phelps-Clifton Springs (Midlakes) school district residents. Midlakes Superintendent Matt Sickles said pre-registration was required and registration is now closed.
“One of the goals is taking care of our community by providing for those in need, celebrating our community by extending a gesture of goodwill to all residents, and promoting a sense of connection and service during a time of isolation,” Sickles said. “The district has been providing 750 to 850 meals a day for students while schools are closed, and we were getting emails from families looking for help, as they are struggling.”
Sickles said the original plan was for a “Thanksgiving in April” event, but that proved problematic in a short amount of time.
“The focus in the midst of all this is we have things to be thankful and grateful for. So we thought of a Thanksgiving dinner and grocery distribution, but there were a lot of moving parts there,” he said. “You might have 10 people making turkeys at their homes, then people making the potatoes and other items. It just proved to be too difficult, so we switched to a chicken barbecue.”
The Phelps American Legion post and Clifton Springs Fire Department will be distribution points, and each organization will be making 500 or more chicken dinners. The Old Mill Hot Dog Stand & Catering will be doing close to 1,700 more, and CR7 Catering will be making some.
The 800 boxes of food, close to a week’s worth of groceries, will include non-perishables, milk, cheese, and assorted fresh produce that is either being donated or provided at cost by local businesses and farms; sponsors and donors are picking up the cost.
Cheney, a local accountant who also owns Phelps Mercantile with former school board president John Uveges, said they had discussed giving free milk from local dairy farms. That is now part of Saturday's event.
“John hears from the ag community and we’ve all heard about all this food going to waste. That’s offensive to anyone’s sensibilities,” Cheney said. “Nothing will go to waste here.”
Sickles said close to 170 volunteers, including many school district employees, are involved in all aspects of the event. Because it’s a drive-thru event, they will adhere to social distancing and have masks and gloves on distribution day.
“This is a true community endeavor, with many partners and organizations involved. This could not happen without a lot of help,” he said. “While the district cannot provide funding to support this community event, we have been working to get the word out to our families and collecting online registrations. We can also help round up volunteers.”
Cheney said the planning team has been talking often — by phone or computer — as the event nears.
“It’s just been heartwarming to see. Everybody is chipping in,” Cheney said. “I told the group, ‘If I don’t remember to say it Saturday, thanks for taking my crazy idea and making it a reality.’”