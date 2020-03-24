SENECA FALLS — Anne Smith has enlisted close to 30 willing sewers to make face masks for Finger Lakes Health. Now all she needs are some supplies.
Smith, a business teacher at Mynderse Academy, reached out to friends and family last week as a way to help medical workers who expect to run short of personal protection supplies as COVID-19 spreads. She originally answered a call to help sew masks for Rochester General Hospital, but also contacted Finger Lakes Health, which expressed interest.
Smith said the Waterloo Walmart has donated 57 yards of fabric (1 yard can make 25 masks), but she is in search of more material as well as elastic to parcel out to her willing volunteers.
The fabric should be 100 percent premium cotton; elastic is especially needed since local stores are out and an online shipment could take awhile to arrive.
Smith may be contacted at asmith4@senecafallscsd.org. She is willing to make arrangements to safely pick up donations and drop them off to her stable of sewers.
Among those who volunteered is tailor Ifran Yaran of Waterloo, who Smith indicated will make 500 masks at his shop (which is now otherwise closed due to the virus).
Smith said Finger Lakes Health is hoping to get a supply of medical masks, but is planning for the scenario of possibly running out.
“I have 28 people ready and willing to sew,” she said. “If anybody can donate fabric or elastic we’ll be off to the races.”