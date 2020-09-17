Ontario County has announced the fall schedule for food assistance related to the COVID-19 crisis.
The program is for county residents only. Each household will receive boxes of groceries including dairy, cooked meat, and produce.
Here are the distribution sites and times:
• Boys & Girls Club (Geneva Community Center), 160 Carter Road, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21, Oct. 5, and Oct. 26 (all Mondays).
• Zion Fellowship, 5188 Bristol Road, Canandaigua, from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 and Tuesday, Oct. 13.
• Wellspring Food Distribution Center, 22 Teft Ave., Clifton Springs, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
The program is a partnership of the Boys & Girls Club, Canandaigua Churches in Action, city of Geneva, Foodlink, Ontario County, United Way, and Wellspring.
Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis with no registration necessary. The distribution site may be closed before the scheduled end time if the food runs out.
This will be a drive-thru, no contact model. People are asked to stay in their vehicle and give their name and number of people in their household to volunteers when they approach the vehicle.
People are asked to have their trunks cleaned out so boxes of food can be placed in. Once the trunk is closed and tapped, people may drive away.
This will be a no-touch distribution, and proper social distancing must be maintained.