WATERLOO — Cloth face masks and hand sanitizer are being provided free of charge to farms and other agricultural businesses Wednesday at a location in the Seneca Falls area that will be made known when registration is completed with a reply email.
The materials will be distributed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The state is providing the sanitizer, in 2-ounce spray bottles or 1-gallon pump containers, and face masks to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County for free distribution to the farming community.
Farms and agricultural businesses should register at https://reg.cc.cornell.edu/CCESenecaSanitizer_245 to reserve quantities needed for themselves, their workers, and customers who may be shopping at their farm stands and agricultural businesses. If unable to access the internet, call (315) 539-9251, ext. 109, and wait for a return call to register.
Email questions to seneca@cornell.edu.
Quantities of sanitizer may be adjusted before pickup to ensure adequate supplies are available to as many farms and their employees and customers as possible.
The NYS Clean hand sanitizer is a 75 percent alcohol-based sanitizer exceeding CDC-recommended concentration. It is highly flammable and needs to be stored away from flame and direct sources of heat. It is not drinkable and should not be in contact with food.
At the time of registration for the Wednesday distribution, farms will be able to choose a 30-minute time interval to allow for social distancing and to limit wait times. A second distribution will be planned at a later date in the Ovid area.
It is requested that only one person be in a vehicle for the pickup and that person wears a face mask and remains in the vehicle.