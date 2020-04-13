Farming is not for the faint of heart even in normal times.
Each year, farmers hope for, among other things, an early planting, decent weather and a bountiful harvest. Getting all three is like hitting the agricultural trifecta.
But these are not normal times.
The spread of COVID-19 has disrupted the business world. Companies large and small have been shuttered, sending millions to the unemployment lines.
Most of the agricultural industry has been deemed essential because people have to eat. But that doesn’t mean the region’s farms aren’t affected by the pandemic. Issues include possible immigrant labor shortages, protecting farmworkers from the virus and dwindling demand for agricultural products when many of the industry’s customers — including restaurants and food-service industries — are shuttered or scaled back.
Eric Hansen, vice president of cabbage sales, grain sales and production at Hansen Farms in Seneca, said their family farm is already enduring the pandemic’s effects.
Hansen Farms is one of the larger cabbage growers in the region, and with markets for the vegetable shrinking, inventory is excessively high as they head into a new growing season.
“The issue right now is we’ve got 2,500 tons of cabbage,” Hansen said. “It’s moving at 10 percent of what it should be.”
The first hit for Hansen Farms came in January, when U.S. Chinese restaurants — a large market for cabbage — saw business drop off after the virus hit in China, he said. One of their biggest customers provides egg roll mixes that are distributed nationwide to Chinese restaurants.
Hansen said food service and the restaurant industry are their biggest customers. If things don’t change by June, he said, the farm may have to dump the cabbage, which is in cold storage.
Despite excessive inventory, Hansen is proceeding this spring on the assumption that demand will return in the fall.
“I haven’t changed anything at this point (on how much to plant),” he said, noting that for corn and soybeans — two other crops Hansen Farms grows — he expects to have sufficient markets.
John Sorbello, a former state board member for the New York Farm Bureau and a Manchester farmer, said Hansen Farms is not alone in suffering losses caused by the virtual shutdown of the food-service sector, including schools.
“It’s made a huge impact on dairy and vegetables and cabbage farmers,” he said.
Labor shortages possible
Many of the farms in the region rely on seasonal labor from Mexico and other countries, including Guatemala, notes Sorbello, who owns Sorbello Farms on Howland Road.
There are questions about how many of those workers will be able to get to the United States amid tight travel restrictions that have been put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, said Sorbello, who serves on the Wayne County Farm Bureau board.
“There’s still uncertainty as far as the crews getting here at a time when we’re just beginning the season,” he said. “It’s getting more and more scary, because the planting season is close.”
Sorbello grows fresh-market vegetables that include mainly sweet corn, as well as tomatoes, squash and pumpkins. He also grows nursery trees for the landscape industry and has several roadside stands during the harvest season.
He said he doesn’t need much immigrant labor, but that many other farmers rely on it, especially at harvest time.
Sorbello said farmers in Georgia are already experiencing worker shortages because of travel restrictions, and that many of those workers travel north for the harvest in this region when they are done there.
Mexican workers who have work visas and have been here before are not expected to have difficulty getting across the border, said Sorbello and Kim Skellie, one of four partners of El-Vi Farms, a massive dairy operation that straddles the Arcadia-Phelps town line in Wayne and Ontario counties.
Skellie replaced Sorbello on the Farm Bureau’s state board.
“Mexico is the only country trying to work this out,” said Skellie, adding that Jamaica, Guatemala and South Africa borders are closed, meaning at this point, farmers won’t be able to get farmhands from those countries.
He said about 80 percent of the Mexican farm labor force is expected to be available.
“That’s a big worry for the fruit and vegetable farms,” said Skellie. “Hopefully this will be straightened out by harvest,” when the need is greatest.
At El-Vi Farms, labor is not an issue, he said, explaining that they don’t use seasonal workers. The dairy farm employs 29 full-time workers who handle milking and other duties, such as growing feed for the cows.
Hansen said labor is not a problem at his family’s farm, and that they have about 90 percent of their workers already, as they arrived in March.
However, they aren’t as busy as they normally would be prior to the planting season, which could be later this month. He explained that in a typical year, they would be shipping cabbage, but that there is little of that to do with such small demand.
Laura Pedersen, who owns Pedersen Farms with her husband, Rick, expects their immigrant labor to arrive at the end of the month and hopefully in full force. The farm works with a company that provides labor.
“All of our guys are from Mexico,” she said. “All of them have been here before.”
Pedersen Farms grows cabbage, asparagus — the first crop of the year — as well as squash, hops, parsley, kale, field corn, rye and wheat.
Keeping workers healthy
While farmers hope they’ll have enough hands for the season ahead, they also have the challenge of keeping them safe with a highly transmittable virus on the loose.
Sorbello said the challenge may be dependent upon the type of farm operation.
“Six feet apart is pretty doable in most agriculture,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that people not be closer than 6 feet from each other to decrease the spread of the coronavirus.
However, that could be more difficult in dairy, said Skellie of El-Vi Farms.
“There are times in the milking parlor that they are somewhat closer to each other than six feet,” he said.
And if a worker does get COVID-19, there is concern it will spread quickly in a farming operation, Skellie said.
“You can’t turn off the cows,” he said. “We certainly have talked about who can fill in and at what jobs.”
Skellie said there is a stepped-up effort to encourage even better facility and equipment cleaning, as well as overall hygiene — something that has played an ever-growing role in agriculture prior to the coronavirus outbreak.
“We’re educating the workers about coronavirus and taking precautions,” he said. “We’re trying to do even more cleaning on things that are often touched.”
Some agricultural operations are having difficulty getting personal protective products, including El-Vi Farms, said Skellie.
“We’ve not been able to get masks,” he said.
Pedersen agreed. In the past, M-95 masks, as well as disposable gloves, were easy to find. Not anymore, she said.
“We have to come up with something else (for masks),” she said. “We will have people wearing masks.”
As for social distancing, said Pedersen, this will be an issue during harvest.
“We’re going to have to try to spread them out in the fields and in packing,” she said.
The other issue, she said, is worker housing. Pedersen Farms has three homes for its labor force, and they are working on an isolation-housing plan if someone gets the virus or has symptoms.
The stepped-up sanitizing effort includes the vehicles workers use to get to the fields, she said.
“We’re just trying to figure this out,” she said. “It’s all happened so quickly. It’s added a lot more uncertainty and stress.”