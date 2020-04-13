Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Becoming windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 63F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.