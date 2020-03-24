ROCHESTER — The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York is urging the public to report suspected fraud related to COVID-19.
In a press release, James Kennedy Jr. said people can call the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov.
Kennedy said in coordination with the Department of Justice, Attorney General William Barr has directed U.S. Attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of coronavirus fraud schemes.
“My message to those who seek to exploit the pandemic for their own personal gain by stealing others’ money, or identity, or both, is simple,” Kennedy said. “We have a treatment for you and that treatment includes prosecution and federal prison. While others may get sick from the virus, most will recover. Sadly, I am not so sure these predators will ever recover from their affliction — as it seems to have rotted their hearts and souls.”
Some fraud examples include:
• People and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online.
• Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
• Malicious websites and apps that appear to share coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.
• Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.
• Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.
Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen also directed each U.S. Attorney to appoint a coronavirus fraud coordinator to serve as the legal counsel for the federal judicial district on matters relating to the coronavirus, direct the prosecution of coronavirus-related crimes, and to conduct outreach and awareness activities.
Kennedy appointed Assistant U.S. Attorney David Rudroff to serve as coronavirus fraud coordinator for the Western District of New York.
The National Center for Disaster Fraud can receive and enter complaints into a centralized system that can be accessed by all U.S. Attorneys, as well as Justice Department litigating and law enforcement components to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud schemes. The center also coordinates complaints with 16 additional federal law enforcement agencies, as well as state Attorneys General and local authorities.
To find out more about Department of Justice resources and information, see justice.gov/coronavirus.