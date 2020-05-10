This is the first time in 19 years that Liz Comatis, owner of Woody’s Bar and Grille at the Quality Inn in Seneca Falls, has not worked on Mother’s Day.
The last Mother’s Day she had off was for a fitting reason. Comatis had just given birth weeks before.
That’s not the case this year.
Hospitality workers are not serving families who would take mom (and often grandma) out for Mother’s Day brunch or dinner. COVID-19 has ended dine-in service at restaurants, a limitation that is affecting one of the industry’s biggest days of the year. And social distancing means no gatherings of separate households, so big extended family celebrations at home have been stymied as well.
“I would much rather be open and working,” said Comatis, who formerly {span}managed Abigail’s Restaurant, also in Seneca Falls{/span}. “It definitely will be different.”
As for her plans today, she joked: “I’m hoping my kids are going to think of that for me.”
Several restaurants have made it possible for customers to still enjoy their favorite selections today, even if they had to serve themselves at home (and uncork that bottle of wine).
Warfield’s in Clifton Springs offered a Mother’s Day pre-order menu for Saturday pickup. The choices included chicken French and prime rib meals, Mother’s Day cupcakes and sangria. General manager Diane Matteson said Saturday that the restaurant had sold out.
“We definitely got a great response,” she said, noting many meals were purchased by regulars who would have dined in at Warfield’s if they could.
Torrey Park Grill co-owner/manager Jeanann Moschiano said that eatery has continued offering its meals on take-out basis since COVID-19 shuttered its doors. Although Torrey Park had done take-out in the past, it was nowhere near the scale of what the restaurant is doing now. Mother’s Day specials included lobster bisque, chicken cordon bleu, seafood stuffed haddock and prime rib.
In the past, Moschiano said Mother’s Day “is for sure our busiest day.” And although that may not be the case this year, she has been very grateful for the business Torrey Park has been doing. She noted Saturday regulars are still showing up on Saturday nights, but just taking their food home.
“People have been super supportive,” she said. “It’s nice to see their faces for even the short time that we do.”
COVID-19 is surely a financial loss for the restaurants, but also an emotional one for families whose regular traditions can’t be realized.
Mary Grabbatin of Seneca Falls said her mother, Bertha Bonacci, is deservedly celebrated on Mother’s Day. She is the family matriarch who hosts all holiday gatherings and is the full-time caregiver for her husband, who has multiple sclerosis.
“She does everything,” Grabbatin said.
For 20 years or so the family would get together at Abigail’s Restaurant — Grabbatin and her husband and son, her parents, her aunt and several of her aunt’s children. (Last year they ate at Lasca’s in Auburn because Abigail’s had just closed). The day is always an opportunity to honor Bonacci for all she does for her entire family, Grabbatin said.
“Usually we’d have 13 of us going for dinner,”she said. “It was even bigger in years past but some of the kids have grown and moved and have families of their own.”
This year, however, Grabbatin’s husband and son will be grilling and they will bring a meal to her parents’ home to share — just the five of them.
“We won’t gather that many of us,” she said.”That’s to protect my Dad. It’s definitely different this year. I’m looking forward to getting back to some normalcy next year.”
She and everyone else. For Comatis of Woody’s, the “pause” necessitated by COVID-19 has been difficult.
“The first month was awful,” she said, noting after that the restaurant did pick up some catering gigs, including work for ITT/Goulds Pumps.
Woody’s will start offering take-out meals this week on Tuesdays and Fridays. The scaled-back menu will be posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The plan is to reopen the restaurant as soon as legally possible and Comatis can’t wait.
“This business is your life,” she said. “To not have anything to do is definitely different.”