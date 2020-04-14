Fifth-grader serving as online KSK News anchor

NEWARK — Kelley School fifth-grader Matiece Miller is spending some of her time at home this week as an online KSK News anchor, videotaping the grades 3-5 school morning announcements that are being posted on Twitter and Facebook.
And they are catching on. On the first day — March 30 — on Twitter alone, 157 had viewed the announcements and six re-tweeted them.
Jen Strazzabosco, the S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) teacher at Kelley who oversees the production of the morning announcements in school, last week asked Miller if she would be willing to be the KSK anchor from home this week.
One of several students who has previously served as an in-school anchor and camera person for KSK news during the 2019-20 school year, Miller jumped at the chance.
So, this week she’s reading and videotaping the announcements on her school-assigned laptop. Her mom, Tracy Larson, assists nearby as her online PowerPoint “page turner” of the announcements Strazzabosco sends the fifth-grader each day to read.
In keeping with NCSD’s first day of NCSD’s virtual Theme Week, Miller wearing district colors and holding her puppy, Maddie, read the announcements that are similar to what have been read on KSK News each morning in school.
They include:
• Checking “Schoology” on their laptops to see what their teachers are posting.
• Shout-outs to students in different classrooms every day.
• “Happy Birthday” wishes to students
• Reminders to students that while at home they can demonstrate “Newark Pride” behaviors — being safe, respectful, responsible and a community — in various ways.
“It’s really fun,’’ Miller said shortly after the March 31st KSK news, in which she was holding her hamster, Charlie, was posted on Twitter and on the S.T.E.A.M. Facebook page.
Strazzabosco is thrilled so many Kelley students are watching the announcements.
On March 31 within 10 minutes of their posting on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/KelleySchoolSTEAM/), 48 had viewed them.
Strazzabosco asserts that the KSK morning announcements, that are being posted by 10 a.m., add an important element to Kelley School students’ days.
“I think it is helpful during the shutdown to have consistency, a routine and for kids to be able to see each other,’’ she said, noting that many teachers are using videoconferencing software that virtually permit classmates to see each as they “meet” online with their teacher.
Twitter posts can be seen from the newarkcsd.org page in the lower left hand part of the page. People can also search https://twitter.com/Newark_KS
Kelley Principal Jeff Hamelinck is pleased the daily announcements are back while school is shut down.