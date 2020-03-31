Below is a list of Finger Lakes-area food and beverage businesses that remain open for take-out/delivery. We hope this is as comprehensive as possible but we know we may be missing some businesses. Anyone not on this list that is offering take-out and/or delivery services can send the specifics to fltimes@fltimes.com, mschoonover@fltimes.com, abrignall@fltimes.com or mcutillo@fltimes.com.
ONTARIO COUNTY
Canandaigua
Applebee’s Grill & Bar, (585) 394-3430, applebees.com or mobile app, limited take-out menu/delivery.
American Legion, (585) 394-3790, take-out for Friday Fish Fry special.
Arby’s, (585) 396-9356, take-out using drive-thru window.
Beehive Brew Pub, (585) 919-2471, take-out.
Bon Ami French Bistro, (585) 905-3951, curbside pickup.
Casa De Pasta, (585) 394-3710, curbside pickup.
Charlie Riedel’s Restaurant, (585) 396-3420, take-out and curbside pickup.
Dalai Java Coffee Shop, (585) 394-2065, curbside pick-up.
Denny’s, (585) 394-4880, dennys.com; carryout/free delivery.
Dunkin’, (585) 412-6233 and dunkindonuts.com, drive-thru, carry-out, delivery through Grubhub and other partners where available, curbside service at some locations, or order through Dunkin’ app.
Eddie O’Brien’s, (585) 394-8810, take-out.
Eric’s Office Restaurant, (585) 394-8787, take-out and delivery; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Mon-Sat.
Flavors Indian Restaurant, (585) 412-6342; take-out, curbside pickup and delivery (free delivery over $30).
FLX BBQ Company, (585) 905-3933; take-out and delivery; take-out 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; delivery noon to 7 p.m. Tue-Sat.
Gateway Grille, (585) 394-1647, curbside, delivery through Grubhub and DoorDash; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
Gleason’s Food and Drink, (585) 905-3056, curbside pickup.
Irish Mafia Brewing Company, (585) 257-5172, take-out; limited delivery.
Lafayette Motel & Restaurant, (585) 394-5383, take-out and delivery; box lunches and reheat dinners; on-site, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mac’s Philly Steaks, (585) 394-7080, take-out and delivery; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Macri’s Deli & Cafe, (585) 905-0866, take-out/delivery.
Mark’s Pizzeria, (585) 394-9490, take-out/delivery; Sun-Thu, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fri-Sat, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
McDonald’s, (585) 396-1350; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for take-out; drive-thru and delivery available; regular hours.
MighTea Boba, (585) 412-9170, take-out/delivery.
Nick’s Chophouse, (585) 393-0303, curbside pickup.
Nolan’s on Canandaigua Lake, (585) 905-0201, take-out; 4-8 p.m. daily.
North Star Coffee, (585) 364-1319, take-out.
Patty’s Place, (585) 396-9470, take-out and local delivery; breakfast/lunch 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mon-Fri; breakfast 7 a.m. to noon Sat-Sun.
Peppers Deli & Pastas, (585) 412-9005, take-out; limited delivery possible upon inquiry.
Pizzano’s Pizza, (585) 393-0690, curbside pickup.
Ray’s Restaurant, (585) 412-6952, take-out/delivery; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rheinblick German Restaurant, (585) 905-0950, take-out; curbside pickup.
Rio Tomatlán, (585) 394-9380, take-out/delivery; take-out, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Simply Crepes, (585) 394-9090, take-out/delivery.
Sweet Solutions, (905) 0638, curbside pickup.
The Villager Restaurant, (585) 394-2890.
Wally’s Pub, (585) 394-2718, take-out.
Wegmans, (585) 394-4820, take-out Burger Bar, pizza and sub shops open for take-out; hot bar, salad bar and café seating area are closed.
Clifton Springs
Talk of the Town Café II, (315) 462-2234; take-out/delivery breakfast and lunch 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays; take-out breakfast 6-11 a.m. Sat; take-out breakfast 7-11 a.m. Sun.
Warfield’s Restaurant, (315) 462-7184, take-out; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tues-Sat.
Farmington
Dunkin’, (585) 924-9682 and dunkindonuts.com, drive-thru, carry-out, delivery through Grubhub and other partners where available, curbside service at some locations, or order through Dunkin’ app.
Eddie O’Brien’s, (585) 924-8858, take-out.
McDonald’s, (585) 924-2840; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for take-out; drive-thru and delivery available; regular hours.
Prosecco Italian Restaurant, (585) 924-8000, take-out and delivery.
Geneva
B&D Market, (315) 759-5968 or Facebook, take-out, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mon-Sat.
Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante, (315) 759-5404, take-out; 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thu-Mon.
Bubble Tea, (315) 945-0804, delivery/take-out; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon-Sat.
Bagels and Cakes, (315) 781-7643, delivery/take-out; 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Fri; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun.
Beef & Brew, (315) 789-7770, take-out/delivery within Geneva city limits; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Cam’s, (315) 789-6297, delivery; 11 a.m. to midnight Mon-Thurs, last delivery at 11:45 p.m.; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fri, last delivery at 1:45 a.m.; 11 a.m. to midnight Sat, last delivery at 11:45 p.m.; 1 to 8 p.m. Sun, last delivery at 7:45 p.m.; driver will notify when they arrive.
Ciccino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, (315) 789-4613, take-out/delivery.
Dana’s Time Out, (315) 781-2107, take-out; same hours as before.
The Deluxe, (315) 789-1171, take-out/limited delivery; 4-8 p.m., same days as before.
Dunkin’, (315) 759-5912 and dunkindonuts.com, drive-thru, carry-out, delivery through Grubhub and other partners where available, curbside service at some locations, or order through Dunkin’ app.
Eddie O’Brien’s, (315) 789-7999, take-out.
El Morro, (315) 759-5295, take-out/delivery; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sat; curbside possible if paid with a credit card.
The Elephant Geneva (Thai), (315) 759-6048 and www.theelephantgeneva.com; take-out or delivery with DoorDash.
Finger Lakes Sausage & Beer, (315) 325-4125, fingerlakessausageandbeer.com and on Facebook, take-out/delivery; 4-7 p.m. Sun-Thu; 4-8 p.m. Fri-Sat.
Flavors Indian Restaurant, (315) 325-4954; take-out or curbside pickup.
FLX Fry Bird, (315) 789-1613, take-out/curbside/delivery.
GAEL Brewing Co., (315) 220-0190, take-out growlers and crowlers; 3-7 p.m. Fri; noon to 5 p.m. Sat-Sun.
Kindred Fare, (315) 787-0400, take-out only; 1-8 p.m. daily.
Lake Drum Brewing, (315) 789-1200, take-out beer and cider in growlers, cans and pints; 5-7 p.m. weekdays; 3-5 p.m. Sat-Sun.
Mark’s Pizzeria, (315) 719-0205, carry-out/delivery; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
McDonald’s, (315) 781-0229; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for take-out; drive-thru and delivery available; regular hours.
Momberger’s, (315) 789-5855, take-out/delivery; same hours as before.
Monaco’s Coffee, (315) 787-0397, take-out; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.
Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, (315) 325-4673, take-out; same hours.
Opus, (315) 759-5388, take-out/delivery with DoorDash; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily
Pinky’s Restaurant, (315) 789-9753, take-out by calling ahead or walking in; 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wed and Fri
Provisions, (315) 789-1613, take-out/curbside/delivery; all orders over $20 come with a roll of toilet paper.
Ronnie’s Cedar Inn, (315) 789-4385, www.ronniescedarinn.com and on Facebook, take-out/delivery; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Simple Sweets Bakery, (315) 759-3382; take-out/delivery, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call ahead to order.
Subway, (315) 789-9539, carry-out; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon-Sun.
Tim Hortons, (315) 781-9120, drive-thru; 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Torrey Park Grille, (315) 789-1629, curbside only; 4 to 8 p.m. Wed-Mon.
Uncle Joe’s Pizzeria, (315) 781-1199, delivery/take-out; same hours as always.
Water Street Café, (315) 789-2560, take-out/local delivery, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
WeBe Brewing Co., (315) 325-4834, curbside service; 4-8 p.m. Mon and Wed-Fri; 2-6 p.m. Sat-Sun.
Hall
The New Hall Diner, (585) 526-2075, take-out.
Manchester
Dunkin’, (585) 412-5526 and dunkindonuts.com, drive-thru, carry-out, delivery through Grubhub and other partners where available, curbside service at some locations, or order through Dunkin’ app.
McDonald’s, (585) 289-9575; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for take-out; drive-thru and delivery available; regular hours.
Reinvention Brewing Co., (585) 289-7309, take-out orders through “ice cream” window; 4-7 p.m. Thurs-Fri; 2-7 p.m. Sat; 2-5 p.m. Sun.
Naples
Brew & Brats at Arbor Hill, (585) 531-4113; take-out/delivery.
Cumming Nature Center, (585) 374-6160, maple sugaring take-out bucket with materials to make your own pancake breakfast and do-it-yourself tree-tapping; take-outs are 10 a.m. to noon Sat; deliveries to many local areas, with an additional fee of $20, are Thu.
Phelps
Blue Ribbon Smoke House and Restaurant, (315) 548-9206, take-out and curbside pickup; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mon-Sat; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun.
Crafty Ales & Lagers, (315) 332-1606, take-out/delivery.
Fat Boy’s Pizzeria, (315) 548-8656.
Henyo’s Goonie Village, (315) 548-3870.
Waterside Wine Bar, (585) 301-1242, take-out; 5-7 p.m. Tue-Wed; 5-8 p.m. Thu-Sat.
Shortsville
Depot 25 Restaurant, (585) 289-3600, depot25restaurant.com and on Facebook, take-out/local delivery; 4-9 p.m. Wed-Sun.
Victor
DeTomaso’s Pizzeria, (585) 398-8806, take-out/delivery; 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thu-Sun.
Dunkin’, (585) 924-4810 and dunkindonuts.com, drive-thru, carry-out, delivery through Grubhub and other partners where available, curbside service at some locations, or order through Dunkin’ app.
McDonald’s, (585) 924-7990; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for take-out; drive-thru and delivery available; regular hours.
SENECA COUNTY
Fayette
Three Brothers Wineries & Estates, (315) 585-4432.
Ventosa Vineyards, (315) 719-0000, take-out food and wine; 11 am. to 7 p.m. Wed-Sun.
Zugibe Vineyards, (315) 585-6402.
Interlaken
Finger Lakes Cider House, (607) 351-3313.
Lucas Vineyards, (607) 532-4825.
Lodi
Boundary Breaks Vineyard, (607) 474-5030.
Dano’s Heuriger on Seneca, (607) 582-7555, take-out; 4 to 7:30 p.m. Fri; noon to 7:30 p.m. Sat; noon to 6 p.m. Sun.
Lamoreaux Landing Wine Cellars, (607) 582-6011 and Lamoreauxwine.com, curbside pickup.
Wagner Vineyards Estate Winery and Wagner Valley Brewing Co., pickup/take-out; (607) 582-6039 and wagnervineyards.com (order online); noon to 4 p.m. daily.
Ovid
McDonald’s, (607) 869-5614; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for take-out; drive-thru and delivery available; regular hours.
Sheldrake Point Winery, (607) 532-9401.
Thirsty Owl Bistro, (607) 869-5805, winery only doing curbside wine take-out; no customers allowed inside.
Romulus
Buttonwood Grove Winery, (607) 869-9760.
Goose Watch Winery, (607) 403-0029; free delivery in local area and pickup/curbside service available at Swedish Hill Winery.
Knapp Winery, (607) 930-3495.
Swedish Hill Winery, (607) 403-0029; pickup/curbside service and free local delivery for all Swedish Hill, Goose Watch and Penguin Bay wines, Donkey Kick Hard Cider, and Lake House Beer.
Seneca Falls
Café XIX, (315) 568-1183, curbside/walk-in take-out for food, pastries and coffee.
Downtown Deli, (315) 568-9943, take-out/delivery.
Dunkin’, (315) 257-0026 and dunkindonuts.com, drive-thru, carry-out, delivery through Grubhub and other partners where available, curbside service at some locations, or order through Dunkin’ app.
El Bajio, (315) 712-4464, take-out.
Fall Street Brewing, (315) 569-8332.
Fleur de Lis Brew Works, (315) 665-BEER.
Little Italy, (315) 712-0000, take-out/delivery and slices for take-out.
McDonald’s, (315) 539-8927; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for take-out; drive-thru and delivery available; regular hours.
Montezuma Winery, (315) 568-8190.
Sauders Country Store, (315) 568-2673, take-out only for café.
Tyre
Magee Country Diner, (315) 539-0214, take-out menu available.
Waterloo
Connie’s Diner, (315) 539-9556, take-out/free delivery (full menu); 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tue-Sun.
Ciccino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, (315) 539-1064, take-out/delivery.
Mac’s Drive-In, (315) 539-3064, take-out, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fri/Sat/Sun. Opening April 3; root beer with food order.
Patsys FLX Diner (Border City), (315) 789-0630, take-out/delivery (within 10-mile radius); 4-8 p.m. Mon-Fri.
The Star Diner, (315) 539-0108, take-out.
WAYNE COUNTY
Clyde
West Side Fuel & Deli, (315) 902-4067, take-out/local delivery; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mon/Tues; 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wed/Thurs/Fri; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun.
Lyons
EB Gators Pub & Grill, (315) 665-0001; take-out only; delivery available with a $20 order in a 6-mile radius.
McDonald’s, (315) 946-3353; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for take-out; drive-thru and delivery available; regular hours.
Pat’s Pizzeria, (315) 946-4500; take-out.
The Pour House, (315) 665-0197; take-out/delivery.
William Street Tavern, (315) 665-0286, curbside service; full menu take-out along with growlers; cash and credit.
Macedon
McDonald’s, (315) 986-2649; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for take-out; drive-thru and delivery available; regular hours.
Newark
BB’s Pizzeria, (315) 331-7786.
Bee Tee’s, (315) 331-4868.
Bodine’s Market, (315) 331-8327.
Canal View Restaurant, (315) 331-4803.
Craft 120, (315) 573-7781.
Domino’s, (315) 331-2250.
Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes, (315) 331-2007.
Erie Shore Landing, (315) 830-0105.
Grind-On Coffee, (315) 331-3133.
Joey’s, (315) 331-7438.
McDonald’s, (315) 331-2499; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for take-out; drive-thru and delivery available; regular hours.
Pontillo’s, (315) 331-8872.
Salvatore’s, (315) 331-5555.
Tolleson’s, (315) 332-8008.
Tom Wahl’s, (315) 331-9112.
Ontario
McDonald’s, (315) 524-4061; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for take-out; drive-thru and delivery available; regular hours.
Williamson
McDonald’s, (315) 589-2878; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for take-out; drive-thru and delivery available; regular hours.
Wolcott
McDonald’s, (315) 594-1225; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for take-out; drive-thru and delivery available; regular hours.
YATES COUNTY
Benton
Fox Run Vineyards, (315) 536-4616 and foxrunvineyards.com, online and phone orders and curbside pickup.
Branchport
Hunt Country Vineyards, (315) 595-2812 or info@huntwines.com; front-door pick-up, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tue-Sat (through April 15).
Dresden
Dairyman’s Diner, (315) 536-9259; pickup only.
Dundee
Classic Café, (607) 243-5111, pickup/delivery; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Sat; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sun.
Petersen’s Pizza, (607) 243-9999; pickup/delivery; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sun-Thurs; 11 a.m. to midnight Fri; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat.
Winner’s Circle Deli, (607) 243-9600; pickup only; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon-Fri; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat; noon to midnight Sun.
Milo
Keuka Spring Vineyards, (315) 536-3147, pick-up/local delivery/limited free shipping; noon to 5 p.m. daily.
Penn Yan
Angel’s Family Restaurant, (315) 536-4026, full menu for pickup/delivery in village.
Brock’s Bowl and Pizzeria, (315) 536-9595, pickup and delivery; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon-Thurs; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fri-Sat; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun.
Cam’s Pizzeria, (315) 536-3065, pickup/delivery; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mon-Wed; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thurs; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fri; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sat; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sun.
DiCola’s, (315) 719-8755, pickup only; 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wed-Fri; 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.
Dunkin’, (315) 536-7680 and dunkindonuts.com, drive-thru, carry-out, delivery through Grubhub and other partners where available, curbside service at some locations, or order through Dunkin’ app.
Flour Shop Cafe & Bakery, (315) 536-6591 or text (607) 244-5701, curbside delivery; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mon-Fri; 8 a.m. to noon Sat.
Keuka Restaurant, (315) 536-5852, pickup/delivery; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mon-Sat.
McDonald’s, (315) 536-2845; order through McDonald’s app, or at front counter for take-out; drive-thru and delivery available; regular hours.
Morgan’s Grocery, (315) 536-6612, pickup only.
Mustang Pub, (315) 694-7950, pickup only; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Mon-Sun.
Oak Leaf Café, (315) 536-0836, pickup only; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon-Sat.
Penn Yan Diner, (315) 536-6004, pickup/delivery; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mon-Sun.
Penn Yan Express Stop, (315) 536-2110, pickup from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mon-Sun; delivery 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., anywhere from Branchport to Dresden.
Seneca Farms, (315) 536-4066, pickup/delivery.
Silverbird Wood Fired, (315) 536-5892, pickup/delivery; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mon-Thurs; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fri-Sat; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sun.
Skyline Trading Post, (315) 536-4640, pickup/delivery; Tues-Sat.
Timmy G’s, (315) 536-9800; pickup only; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mon-Sat.
Wagner Restaurant, (315) 536-8062; pickup only; breakfast, 6:30 to 9 a.m. daily; dinner, 4 to 7 p.m. Fri.
Starkey
Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard, (607) 243-7971 or http://shop.wiemer.com, vineyard-side pickup. Mon-Fri.
Tabora Farm & Winery, (607) 678-4342; pickup only; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.