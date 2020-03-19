Below is a list of Finger Lakes-area food and beverage businesses that remain open for take-out/delivery. We hope this is as comprehensive as possible but we know we may be missing some businesses. Anyone not on this list that is offering take-out and/or delivery services can send the specifics to fltimes@fltimes.com, mschoonover@fltimes.com, abrignall@fltimes.com or mcutillo@fltimes.com.
ONTARIO COUNTY
Canandaigua
Applebee’s Grill & Bar, (585) 394-3430, applebees.com or mobile app. Limited takeout menu/delivery.
Geneva
Belhurst Winery, curbside pickup on wine, beer, and any gift shop merchandise, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; 25% off all wine purchases and 50% off all craft beer four-packs. Call (315) 781-0201 Ext. 8 to order.
Bubble Tea, delivery and take-out, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
Bagels and Cakes, delivery and take-out, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Beef & Brew, take-out and delivery within Geneva city limits, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cam’s, delivery, Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight, last delivery will be at 11:45 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., delivery will stop at 1:45 a.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight, last delivery 11:45 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 8 p.m., last delivery 7:45 p.m.; driver will notify when they arrive.
Captain’s Room, take-out only, Sunday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Char Burrito Bar, (315) 759-5969, take-out/curbside and limited delivery, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
Cosentino’s take-out and delivery, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; check website for lunch menu.
Dana’s Time Out, take-out, same hours.
The Deluxe, take-out and limited delivery, 4 to 8 p.m., same days as before.
Denny’s Restaurants, dennys.com, carryout /free delivery.
El Rincon Bakery, take-out only, Monday through Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
El Morro, take-out and delivery, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Closed Sundays. Curbside possible if paid with a credit card.
FLX Fry Bird, (315) 789-1613, take-out/curbside and delivery.
Kindred Fare, take-out only, same hours as before.
Main Moon, take-out and delivery, Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.
Momberger’s, take-out and delivery, same hours as before.
Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, take-out, same hours.
Mr Twistee’s, normal hours and days.
Opus, take-out and delivery with Door Dash, Sunday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Provisions, (315) 789-1613, take-out/curbside and delivery; all orders over $20 come with a roll of toilet paper
Uncle Joe’s Pizzeria, delivery and take-out, same hours as before.
Water Street Café, take-out and local delivery, Sunday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• • •
SENECA COUNTY
Fayette
Three Brothers Wineries & Estates, (315) 585-4432.
Ventosa Vineyards, (315) 719-0000.
Zugibe Vineyards, (315) 585-6402.
Interlaken
Finger Lakes Cider House, (607) 351-3313.
Lucas Vineyards, (607) 532-4825.
Lodi
Boundary Breaks Vineyard, (607) 474-5030.
Dano's Heuriger on Seneca, (607) 582-7555, take-out available 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday; noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday: and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Lamoreaux Landing Wine Cellars, (607) 582-6011.
Wagner Vineyards Winery, (607) 582-6450.
Ovid
Sheldrake Point Winery, (607) 532-9401.
Thirsty Owl Bistro, (607) 869-5805, winery only doing curbside wine take-out. No customers allowed inside winery. Bistro closed.
Romulus
Buttonwood Grove Winery, (607) 869-9760.
Knapp Winery, (607) 930-3495.
Seneca Falls
Café XIX, (315) 568-1183, curbside/walk-in take-out for food, pastries and coffee.
Downtown Deli, (315) 568-9943, take-out/delivery.
Fall Street Brewing, (315) 569-8332.
Fleur de Lis Brew Works, (315) 665-BEER.
Montezuma Winery, (315) 568-8190.
Red’s Place, (315) 568-9124, take-out alcohol only.
Sauders Country Store, (315) 568-2673, take-out only for café.
Tyre
Magee Country Diner, (315) 539-0214, take-out menu available.
Waterloo
Connie's Diner, (315) 539-9556, take-out/free delivery (full menu) Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ciccino's Pizzeria & Restaurant, (315) 539-1064, take-out/delivery.
• • •
WAYNE COUNTY
Lyons
EB Gators Pub & Grill, (315) 665-0001; take-out only; delivery available with a $20 order in a 6-mile radius.
Pat’s Pizzeria, (315) 946-4500; pickup and take-out
The Pour House, (315) 871-4200; take-out and delivery service
William Street Tavern, (315) 665-0286; full menu take-out along with growlers; curbside service; cash and credit.
• • •
YATES
Dresden
Dairyman's Diner, (315) 536-9259; pickup only
Dundee
Classic Cafe, (607) 243-5111, pickup and delivery; Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Petersen's Pizza, (607) 243-9999; pickup and delivery; Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Tabora Farm & Winery, (607) 678-4342; pickup only; 7 Days a week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Winner's Circle Deli, (607) 243-9600; pickup only; Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, noon to midnight
Penn Yan
Angel's Family Restaurant, (315) 536-4026; full menu for pickup or delivery in the village
Brock's Bowl and Pizzeria, (315) 536-9595; pickup and delivery; open Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cam's Pizzeria, (315) 536-3065; pickup and delivery; Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
DiCola's, (315) 719-8755; pickup only; Wednesday-Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Keuka Restaurant, (315) 536-5852; pickup or delivery; open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Morgan's, (315) 536-6612; pickup only.
Mustang Pub, (315) 694-7950; pickup only; open Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Oak Leaf Cafe, (315) 536-0836; pickup only; open Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Penn Yan Diner, (315) 536-6004; pickup and delivery; open Monday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Penn Yan Express Stop, (315) 536-2110; pickup and delivery, anywhere from Branchport to Dresden, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; open Monday-Sunday, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Seneca Farms, (315) 536-4066; pickup and delivery
Silverbird Wood Fired, (315) 536-5892; pickup and delivery; Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Skyline Trading Post, (315) 536-4640; pickup or delivery Tuesday through Saturday
Timmy G's, (315) 536-9800; pickup only; Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Wagner Restaurant, (315) 536.8062; breakfast and Friday dinner pickup only; breakfast, 6:30 to 9 a.m.; Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.