STARKEY — As a Vietnam-era veteran and father of a health care worker, Lyle Labarr Sr. wanted to honor both military and front line personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He accomplished that with a recent flag pole and plaque dedication at his home on Putnam Road in the Yates County town of Starkey. While he and his wife Karen originally planned to have it up around Memorial Day, Labarr said it is still fitting around Flag Day, which was Sunday.
“I am proud to be an American ... and many of our friends and children’s family are front line workers,” Labarr said. “I love my country and am so proud of all who dedicated their lives to make this a special and wonderful place to live.”
Labarr, a disabled veteran, overcame a 4F classification (not fit for military duty because of medical/dental issue) to serve in the Army from 1965-69 with two honorable discharges.
“I kind of pushed my way into the military,” Labarr said with a chuckle, noting his grandfather Russell Labarr, a World War I hero, helped start the Veterans of Foreign War post in Penn Yan. “He inspired me to serve my country.”
With the help of friends and family, the Labarrs put up a 40-foot illuminating flag pole and brass plaque honoring veterans and front line workers. His daughter works at Geneva General Hospital.
Labarr, a past commander of the Dundee American Legion, hopes people who are driving by his house will appreciate it — or even stop and take a look.
“It is a reminder to us all what we have fought for and will keep fighting for,” he said.