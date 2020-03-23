GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health is requesting the community’s assistance to secure supplies that will be needed during a surge situation of patients with COVID-19.
The state Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has anticipated a surge during a time of national shortage of certain supplies.
FLH is connecting with area businesses and soliciting in-kind donations for Geneva General Hospital or Soldiers & Sailors Memorial and affiliated long-term care facilities for any of the following:
• N95 masks
• Ear loop masks
• Isolation masks
• Hand sanitizer (preferably 70 percent alcohol, however 60+ percent would also be welcomed)
The donation would be tax deductible as FLH is a 501(c) 3 and will work with donors to arrange for pick up or delivery.
To donate items, call (315) 787-4053 or email lara.turbide@flhealth.org and FLH will coordinate logistics and answer any questions. Donated supplies can also be dropped off at the Geneva General Hospital loading dock, behind the hospital. Mark them Attention Lara Turbide, Community Services. The loading dock is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Those who have already donated include 84 Lumber, CCN International Inc., Di Duro Painting & Papering, Fastenal, Newcomb Painting & Papering, and Zotos International Inc., all of Geneva; The Birkett Mills of Penn Yan; Joe Hicks Contracting of Seneca Castle; BonaDent Dental Laboratories of Seneca Falls; and Littlejohn Orthodontics of Waterloo.