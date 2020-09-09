FARMINGTON — Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack has implemented a comprehensive program for its gaming floor, and guests and employees are sure to notice some of the new health and safety standards when the facility reopens today.
The program, called “Play It Safe,” encompasses Finger Lakes’ new operating procedures, polices that have been re-engineered to minimize contact risk. It includes bolstered hygiene protocols to meet or exceed best-practice guidelines of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As part of this effort, the facility will undergo rigorous, ongoing cleaning and sterilization with Ecolab products, which are formulated to eliminate bacteria and viruses such as COVID-19.
The racino will close nightly for a deep cleaning of all public areas.
“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of guests and employees, and our Play It Safe program, which Delaware North has successfully implemented for other casino reopenings, is focused on that,” said Chris Riegle, president and general manager of Delaware North-owned Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack. “We’ve worked closely with Gov. Cuomo and the New York State Gaming Commission to ensure we are taking appropriate safety measures to reopen.”
Per the state’s directive, Finger Lakes will reopen at 25% capacity, have a reduced number of active video gaming machines spaced at least 6 feet apart, and employees and guests are required to wear face coverings.
Gaming hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. daily. Valet parking, coat check, scooter rentals and wheelchairs will not be available. The Lucky North players club will have limited hours.
Reduced food and beverage options will be available. Per the state’s guidelines, there will be no beverage service or food and beverage allowed on the gaming floor.
Key elements of the Play it Safe program include:
- All incoming guests will be required to present identification as a record of their visit for contract tracing purposes.
- Temperature screening and health check of guests takes place upon entering the facility.
- Touch-less service and payment options are now available at food and beverage outlets.
- Hand-sanitizing stations have been added at the entrance and throughout the facility.
- The air filtration systems have been upgraded to meet state guidelines.
Live thoroughbred racing, which resumed in July, remains closed to spectators per the state’s directive, with no onsite wagering or simulcast race wagering.
For more information, visit www.FingerLakesGaming.com or find them on Twitter @FLGaming.