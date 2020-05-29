Saying that New York state is coming "close" to the bottom of the coronavirus curve, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, at long last on Friday, said five Upstate regions, including the Finger Lakes, can begin Phase 2 of reopening immediately.
Most of the state's regions have begun a Phase 1 reopening. Only New York City has not.
The number of coronavirus hospitalizations, intubations and new cases all were down again on Friday, Cuomo said at his daily press conference. A total of 67 people died from the virus, down from 74 deaths in the previous day.
In addition to the Finger Lakes, Central New York, the North Country, the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley are moving into Phase 2.
“Their data has been reviewed and the experts say to us it’s safe to move forward," Cuomo said.