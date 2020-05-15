WATKINS GLEN — The Finger Lakes Wine Festival has been canceled and Watkins Glen International's upcoming racing schedule altered by the COVID-19 crisis, track officials announced Friday.
The Wine Festival had been scheduled for July 10-12. The 2021 event is set for July 9-11.
Meanwhile, the Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen, which includes the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Michelin Pilot Challenge, Porsche GT3 Cup, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo events, was pushed back from June 25-28 to Oct. 1-4.
And, the SCCA Majors Super Tour, which was scheduled for June 19-21, was postponed. A new date will be announced in the coming weeks
Previously purchased tickets for the Sahlen's Six Hours of The Glen will be honored on the rescheduled weekend. Visit www.TheGlen.com/assistance-IMSA for further details and questions on ticket purchases.
SCCA and Finger Lakes Wine Festival ticketholders may elect to receive a credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20% of total amount paid to apply toward a different future event, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, infield, camping, fan hospitality and pit passes. The 120% event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for a Watkins Glen International event, subject to availability.
Elections must be submitted within 30 days following the release of the rescheduled event date.
For additional festival details, other options and to make an election, fans should visit www.flwinefest.com/assistance. All other inquiries can be directed to www.TheGlen.com/assistance-IMSA.