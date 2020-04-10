COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two Ontario County residents and a Seneca County man, the first reported deaths in the four-county area.
In Ontario County the public health department announced the two deaths Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Both were being cared for at the Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare
“News of Ontario County residents dying of COVID-19 is absolutely heartbreaking,” Public Health Director Mary Beers said in the release. “We extend our deepest sympathy to their family, their loved ones and the staff at the Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare.”
One of the individuals had tested positive for COVID-19 and was being monitored but died suddenly at F.F. Thompson Hospital. The other was very ill, and comfort care was being provided by the rehab center.
Both deaths are associated with a coronavirus outbreak at the Ontario Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare. Ontario County Public Health and the New York State Department of Health continue to work with the center during this outbreak to minimize the spread of infection.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Vickie Swinehart, the Seneca County director of public health, was notified that a county resident who tested positive for the novel coronavirus had died. The man, in his late 60s, died while hospitalized.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the news that one of our community members has succumbed to COVID-19,” Swinehart said. “We have anticipated that this virus would cause loss in our community. We will feel the pain of every loss.”
“We send our most heartfelt condolences on behalf of Seneca County to his family,” added Mitch Rowe, county manager.
Bob Hayssen, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, also expressed his sincerest condolences to the family.
“We must now take social distancing and our recommendations to wear face coverings out in public very seriously. These are not merely suggestions. We must do these actions to save lives,” Swinehart said. “If you have to leave your home, please maintain six feet of distance between yourself and others, only go out if absolutely necessary for essentials, make one trip, and wear a cloth mask over your mouth and nose in public.”
She added that people with mild symptoms associated with COVID-19 should treat them at home, and contact their health care provider if symptoms worsen. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath.
“All Seneca County residents must act responsibly as one community to protect our most vulnerable citizens. Please stay home. Do not gather with friends and family who do not reside with you at this time,” Swinehart said. “In order for us to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, we must stay home. By staying home, we are staying safe and we save lives.”
For more information and frequent updates on COVID-19, people can call the state Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065 or their county health departments.
For online resources, see health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus, and cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.