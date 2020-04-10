Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...WAYNE, NORTHERN CAYUGA, OSWEGO, LEWIS, LIVINGSTON, ONTARIO, CATTARAUGUS, AND ALLEGANY COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&