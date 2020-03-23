GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health has enacted a COVID-19 informational section on its website that includes links to the latest CDC and public health news on the novel coronavirus as well as information on the health system’s services.
To learn more, visit flhealth.org/patients-visitors/community/coronavirus/
FL Health has also implemented a COVID-19 information line, (315) 787-5110 that is available from between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and is staffed by registered nurses.
FL Health is advising the community to stay home, in accordance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order, and to call provider offices if there is any worry over symptoms.
During these trying times, the health system is asking for financial support and donations. Donate by calling the FLH Foundation at (315) 787-4050 and visiting flhealth.org/make-a-donation/