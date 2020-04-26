GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health and FLH Medical P.C. will resume performing elective outpatient surgeries on Tuesday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that elective outpatient treatments can resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of a COVID-19 surge in the near future, and FL Health President and CEO Dr. Jose Acevedo announced Friday that the local health systems are reopening for the procedures.
“We know that many in our community have been delaying diagnostics, treatments, and elective procedures while staying home and adhering to public health advice and the Pause NY order to protect our friends, family, and neighbors,” Acevedo said in a press release. “We at Finger Lakes Health are deeply appreciative for your efforts to protect each other and to keep our healthcare workforce safe. Thank you. We are also mindful that to manage chronic health conditions and to maintain and improve health, there are many who need services, which have been delayed or rescheduled.
“We are so pleased to be ready and able to now re-open these services to serve you.”
Testing protocols will be in place. Any prospective surgical patient who tests positive for COVID-19 will be notified and surgery will be deferred for a minimum of 30 days.
FL Health continues to adhere to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance related to masking. Staff members are screened and their temperatures taken upon arrival to work at any facilities. In addition, housekeeping staff sanitize and disinfect according to CDC guidelines and New York State Department of Health regulations. Patients also are screened and will be provided with and expected to wear a mask.
The facilities will continue the “no visitor” protocols in place to reduce volume and have redesigned spaces and processes to employ social distancing protocols as appropriate.
The health system also continues to offer telemedicine visits at all hospital and FLH Medical P.C. practices and both FLH Medical P.C. Urgent Care locations. Throughout this COVID-19 response, emergency rooms at Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital have remained open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“We urge you to utilize the Emergency Departments for any circumstances that you would have prior to this COVID-19 pandemic, as we know there are community members and people across the nation who are not seeking care for stroke symptoms, chest pain and other emergent concerns. There is no need to forgo critical emergency care. We are here for you,” noted Director of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Matthew Talbott.
FL Health will follow New York state health department guidance on resuming elective surgeries. When the hospital capacity is over 25 percent for the county and if there have been fewer than 10 new hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the county over the past 10 days, elective outpatient treatments will be offered.
If FLH experiences a decrease in hospital capacity below the 25 percent threshold or an increase of 10 or more new hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, elective surgeries will cease.
Currently restrictions on elective surgery remain in place in Yates and other counties as the state continues to monitor the rate of new COVID-19 infections in the region.