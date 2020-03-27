HOPEWELL — The Finger Lakes Community College Child Care Center was informed Thursday about possible exposure to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Anyone who was in the center’s drop-off area around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, or the center’s pick-up area around 3:20 p.m. — including the vestibule, main hallway, and Classrooms 1 and 3 — should be alert for symptoms.
The college reminds everyone that if you believe you have come in contact with someone who has a confirmed case of COVID-19, call your health care provider or your county public health department.
For more, visit www.flcc.edu/health-update/.