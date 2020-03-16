HOPEWELL — Finger Lakes Community College was holding out hope it would resume its spring sports season early next month.
That hope was extinguished Monday.
FLCC canceled the rest of its 2020 spring sports season, effective immediately, after the National Junior College Athletic Association issued a statement Monday in response to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Initially, the NJCAA had suspended its members’ spring sports season through March 30.
The statement issued Monday read as follows:
“In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year
“As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring was enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged a year of participation.
“Along with the cancellation of competition, all on and off-campus recruiting for all sports will be halted until April 15 with further evaluation to be assessed at that point of time.”
Last week, Hobart and William Smith Colleges and Keuka College canceled their spring seasons in response to their conferences calling off all sports.
For more information regarding the COVID-19 situation and how it impacts FLCC, please visit https://www.flcc.edu/health-update/.