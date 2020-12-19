The public health departments of Ontario, Seneca and Yates counties are partnering with Finger Lakes Community Health for free, rapid COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic people.
“Testing availability for asymptomatic people has been challenging for our communities and we are pleased to partner with Finger Lakes Community Health to offer expanded testing opportunities at their existing sites in Geneva, Ovid, and Penn Yan, and the Victor/Farmington Ambulance Corps,” Mary Beer, Ontario County’s director of public health, said in a press release.
Pre-registration is required at s2aynetwork.org/community-testing.html.
On Tuesdays, Ontario County will do testing for asymptomatic people at the county transportation center on County Road 48 in Hopewell from 2-5 p.m. The Victor/Farmington Ambulance Corps will do testing from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at their facility, 1321 East Victor Road.
Only people who have no signs of illness can participate at those testing sites. People who have symptoms of any illness and want to be tested should contact their doctor or go to an urgent care center.
People who don’t have access to a computer or are having difficulty registering can contact the Ontario County Workforce Development office at (585) 396-4020 for assistance.
In Seneca County, the public health office and emergency management office are partnering with Finger Lakes Community Health for testing at the agency’s Ovid office. Public Health Director Vickie Swinehart and Melissa Taylor, the county’s director of emergency management, said the link to register is localcommunityhealth.com.
More testing will be offered in the county every Monday from 9 a.m.-noon at the Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive in Waterloo. The link to register is https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=9900120 (on.ny.gov/34jF13a).
People will get their test results before leaving the clinic.
“We’ve heard from so many of our residents that it is difficult for asymptomatic individuals to get a COVID-19 test,” Taylor said. “Finger Lakes Community Health has always been a great partner and we’re so thankful they’ve expanded their hours to support this effort.”