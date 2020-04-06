GENEVA — Steven Laros answers the phone at Fairfield Inn and Suites on Hamilton Street in Geneva, mostly because there are few others left to handle front desk duties amid a coronavirus outbreak that has left the travel industry in tatters in the Finger Lakes and elsewhere.
Valerie Knoblauch, who heads the Finger Lakes Visitors Connection, Ontario County’s tourism bureau, said Laros is hardly alone in taking on desk duties during the pandemic that has resulted in thousands of layoffs in the hospitality industry.
“We are finding as we check with them (county lodging facilities) that the GM is the one person who is there, if they’re operating at all, who is doing everything,” she said.
“We’ve cut staffing tremendously,” said Laros. “As of now, we’re still open and operational.”
While Fairfield is open, it is not serving food and has closed its pool and gym, in accordance with executive orders from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Heading east on Routes 5&20, the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Geneva Lakefront Resort is virtually closed, opting to finish renovations it has been doing over the past two years amid a dearth of visitors. Only a small number of staff remain on the payroll at this time, acknowledged Terry Sindt, who referred all questions about operations to Kevin Carter, head of Guests Inc. of Warrenton, Virginia, which operates the hotel. Carter could not be reached for comment.
Belhurst Castle had closed as well, announcing the decision on its Facebook page on March 21. However, Belhurst said Monday that it began accepting lodging by reservation only on Friday. The restaurants are still closed, per Cuomo’s executive order.
Knoblauch said hotel occupancy in the early spring months of March and April in Ontario County are generally about 46 percent on a normal year, with the numbers rising as the weather warms and more people vacationing in the Finger Lakes, many to enjoy the region’s growing reputation as a must-see for wine enthusiasts.
Right now, those occupancy numbers are probably closer to 5 percent, she estimated.
While public health officials are discouraging travel as the nation deals with the growing pandemic, Knoblauch said the potential hit to the tourism industry is sobering. Some industry associations are estimating a $400 billion loss in direct travel spending and $4.7 million in direct travel jobs.
In the 14-county Finger Lakes region, tourism generates nearly $2.5 billion a year, according to the Penn Yan-based Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance.
Knoblauch said her agency is working hard to promote the county for when the public health crisis subsides and people hit the road again.
“We are already looking forward to when people come back,” Knoblauch said. “We’ll be one of the first that people will come to because of our assets.”
Knoblauch knows the industry and the economy as a whole are hurting, but she remains optimistic. The tourism industry will recover, she said. The question is when.
“We still have our summer ahead of us,” she said. “We will rebound from this, I have no doubt. First, we have to get healthy.”
The Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance President Cynthia Kimble knows the struggles alliance partners are experiencing through a virtual shutdown of the industry and said her agency is doing what it can to support them.
“We are continuing to work with our partners at this very challenging time,” Kimble said. “We’re doing everything we can to support our partners.”
Much of that support can be seen on its website, which features partner promotions that include hotels — including advanced lodging deals — wineries, restaurants and museums, the latter of which includes virtual tours.
The website also features a number of coronavirus updates for business owners, as well as inspiring stories about Finger Lakes businesses pitching in to help in these unprecedented times.
And like Knoblauch, Kimble remains bullish on Finger Lakes tourism.
“This will pass,” she said. “We’re here for the community.”