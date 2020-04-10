Two community-wide drive-through food distributions will be offered for Ontario County residents next week.
• 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, April 13 at Zion Fellowship, 5188 Bristol Road, Canandaigua
• 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 17 at Geneva Enterprise Development Center, 122 N. Genesee St., Geneva
Canandaigua Churches in Action, the City of Geneva and Ontario County have partnered with Foodlink to provide these community-wide food distribution to supply households with a 25-pound box of emergency food in response to the COVID-19 public health crisis.
For more information, contact the Ontario County Office for the Aging at (585) 396-4045, email Irene.coveny@co.ontario.ny.us or visit co.ontario.ny.us/aging.