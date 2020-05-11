As a self-employed hairstylist, Debbie Ralston doesn’t get paid for sick days or vacations.
“If we don’t work, we don’t get paid,” said Ralston, owner of Details Salon on Pre-Emption Road in Geneva.
For her and the eight others who rent chairs in her salon — as well as most others in the haircutting industry — there’s no work to be had right now.
Deemed a non-essential business by the state during the business shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Ralston and the others hope to soon fill their chairs with eager customers after being ordered to close by March 21.
Trouble is, they don’t know when that will be exactly.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has marked May 15 as the date when workers in the manufacturing (essential businesses were never shut down), construction and wholesale supply trades can return to their jobs, assuming the Finger Lakes economic development region meets a host of conditions — from decreased infection and hospitalization rates to ample testing and contact tracing capabilities. No region has met those metrics yet.
There is hope haircutters could be in the next wave of businesses set to open two weeks later, about June 1. Professional services, which would presumably including salons and barbershops, are set to open in that next phase. However, the June 1 reopening date for those businesses, considered to be carrying additional health risks because of close person-to-person contact, will depend on the success of the first phase, Cuomo said.
Ralston isn’t so sure about that June 1 date.
“We’ll be lucky if we get back to work by June 15 at this point,” she said.
In the past, haircutters, many of whom are considered self-employed, were not eligible to apply for unemployment benefits. However, Congress passed a special COVID-19 unemployment benefits program for the self-employed and contractors. Trouble is, Ralston and others in the business say they’ve yet to see any money from the program.
“They (the state Department of Labor) did send me an application,” said Ralston. “None of the girls in my salon and others I’ve spoken to have been able to get it.”
Raul Fuentes, owner of Creator’s Touch barbershop, at the corner of Castle and Exchange streets in Geneva, said the same goes for him and the barbers who rent chairs in his space.
“I’ve been claiming my unemployment, but I haven’t gotten a check,” said Fuentes, who said he has little cash left in his business and personal bank accounts.
“I’m hurting,” said Fuentes, whose popular barber shop closed on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.
Melissa Peters, who owns Melissa’s Barbershop on Seneca Street, said she’s applied for unemployment, also with no success.
“I’m still in the ‘pending’ status,” she said. “I’ve gotten zero dollars. I’m getting by, but another couple of months and I run out of money.”
And Lisa Herman, owner of Lisa’s Hair Salon on South Main Street in Newark, said she “hasn’t got a stimulus check, no unemployment check. I have nothing.”
Fortunately, said Herman, her husband is still working through the pandemic, but she knows many haircutters are struggling.
Peters is hoping barbers and stylists will be allowed to return June 1, but that’s just a guess, she said, adding the state has given no indications when they could return.
“We’re all frustrated,” Herman said.
And even then, said Ralston, the state has yet to provide guidance on what salon services will be allowed and what safety measures are needed for reopening. She said they can only look to other states that have allowed haircutters to reopen.
“We’re not going to work at full capacity,” said Ralston, explaining that to reduce the number of people in shops, it’s likely to be one customer per stylist.
She explained that it’s common in the industry to work on more than one customer at a time. For example, while cutting hair for one customer, a stylist might do hair-coloring for another. She expects hair-washing and blow-drying will be prohibited, with possible limits on hair-coloring as well.
“I’ve already told my husband that I’ll be working more hours and taking less money,” Ralston said.
They’ll also need to ensure 6-foot distancing between customers, and that could be difficult for some shops, said Ralston. People may need to wait in cars for their turn.
Still, said the haircutters, there’s no social distancing in their industry.
“You can’t cut someone’s hair from six feet away,” Fuentes said.
They also need to have ample disinfecting performed throughout the day. One of the industry products used for that is Barbicide, which Ralston explained is in short supply.
The cutters expect to be working many more hours to address the backlog and possibly more shifts to reduce the number of people in the salons and barbershops.
Fuentes said he told the barbers in his shop to “expect to work 10 to 12 hours (a day) and for a good bit.”
The customers, many without haircuts for two months or more, might be as anxious as those who cut their hair.
“I have phone calls and lots of text messages,” said Peters. “Every day people are calling, saying, ‘When are you opening?’”
“I have people sending me pictures of how they look now,” said Fuentes. “People want us to go to their homes. I’ve had customers say, ‘What’s your price?’ We don’t take those risks. We’re just basically sitting here waiting for the time when we open up again. We’re all excited to go back to work.”
Added Herman: “Our bills keep coming through the door and we have to pay them.”