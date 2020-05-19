You don’t have to be a supermarket industry expert to know there’s something going on with the supply of fresh meat.
You just have to go shopping.
A trip to the grocery store on a given day could yield coolers full of beef, pork and chicken.
But on another day, the choices may be limited, the result of supply-chain issues in the meat-packing industry, where outbreaks of COVID-19 at plants across the United States have slowed production. Hoarding of meat early on in the pandemic also led to shortages, and many of the region’s grocery stores — including Wegmans, Tops and Walmart — have now placed limits on purchases.
Wegmans spokesperson Laura Camera said the Gates-based company placed a two-item purchase limit on Family Pack 80 percent Ground Beef and Family Pack Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast in March.
“Around that same time, we also started encouraging customers to prioritize their needs and limit all meat department purchases,” she said. “This has allowed us to better manage our inventory and meet the needs of as many customers as possible.”
Tops announced recently that it also put temporary limits on beef, pork and chicken.
Prices are up as well, acknowledged Camera.
“Yes, we are seeing cost increases primarily in the meat department around beef, pork and chicken in the states we serve; therefore retail prices on certain items in our stores will fluctuate,” she said.
The purchase limits or the inability to get certain cuts of meat have consumers looking beyond the major grocers and to the region’s meat markets. Locally, those include Bostrom Farms at 2200 Routes 5&20 in Seneca and Dudley Poultry on Route 245 in Middlesex, which despite the name, sells all meat products, not just chicken.
Kevin Bostrom, owner of Bostrom Farms, said the family-owned market is seeing many new faces during the pandemic. They’ve been able to meet demand and have not had to limit purchases, so far, he indicated.
“We get all of our pigs (for butchering) locally,” he said. “And we also get beef from area farms, so we don’t have any supply chain hiccups.”
They also have a certified angus beef supplier, which he calls “the best in the market,” that comes from outside the region. Those supplies have been a bit more challenging, however.
“It’s more about price right now,” he said of the angus supplies. “The stuff we sell is very, very choice cut beef.”
Bostrom isn’t denying that supplies are an issue but that is store is not limiting quantities like the major grocery chains.
“We order a couple of weeks ahead for our beef and chicken,” he said. “You can feel it (the supply) getting tighter.”
Former Dudley Poultry General Manager Larry Fiero, who left the position earlier this month, said long-term relationships with Dudley’s suppliers have been key to meeting customer demand.
“We’ve been able to maintain a steady supply of products,” said Fraser, who notes that Dudley sells directly to the consumer and to area grocery and meat stores, including Bostrom Farms, for which it supplies chicken. “Luckily we have not had too much problem getting any kind of meat.”
He said many of their suppliers are in Georgia and North Carolina, and they have long-time relationships with them that give them priority over other wholesalers and retailers.
“We’ve been with some vendors for 45 years,” he said. “While the products are drying up (in some cases), they take care of their long-time customers first.”
Supplies can be limited for certain products, however, and Fraser said that’s why they make regular postings to Dudley’s Facebook page to keep customers up to date on what’s available and on special.
Dudley also supplies local grocery stores, including Bliss Shurfine in Manchester, Rennoldson’s Market in Naples, Morgan’s Grocery in Penn Yan and even Save-A-Lot and Tops.
They also stock many of the region’s restaurants, Fraser said.
“For the most part, we’ve been able to supply their needs,” he said.
One of the region’s independent grocery stores, Sauders Country Store at 2146 River Road in Seneca Falls, has not suffered meat shortages, said John Sauder Jr., one of the store’s owners.
“Our meat cutters have been working overtime to keep our fresh meat stocked for our fantastic customers,” he said by email. “Sauders’ cases are stocked with fresh chicken, pork and beef trimmed and cut to perfection by our expert butchers.”
Sauder did not indicate whether the store has experienced meat supply challenges.
Both Fraser and Bostrom think the supply issues are short-term, as the nation’s major meat-packing plants, including Tyson and Smithfield, reopen facilities hit hard by coronavirus infections.
“I just want everyone to know there’s no reason to panic,” said Fraser. “The supply stream is still there.”
However, Bostrom thinks the outbreaks at packing plants should give people pause about where they choose to get their meats from, noting that Smithfield is owned by a Chinese company and JBS USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of a Brazilian company.
“Do we want to pad foreign companies’ pockets with our food chain?” he asked. “I think the food chain should be regionalized.”
Bostrom acknowledges that “the consumer is always looking for something cheaper,” but that the meat store’s philosophy is the “best product for the money,” meaning it might not be the cheapest, but the flavor and tenderness is a cut above what you’ll see in your average grocery store.