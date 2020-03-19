Luce announces COVID-19 measures

ROMULUS — Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce said the following cautionary measures are being implemented during the COVID-19 situation.

• The sheriff's office records, civil and pistol permit offices will be closed starting Wednesday and tentatively re-open April 6.

• Inmate visitation at the county jail will continue to be suspended until further notice. During this suspension, inmates will be given an opportunity for a quantity of free phone calls and electronic communication with their family and loved ones.

• Emergency civil matters, such as orders of protection and custody orders to be served, will still be addressed. Civil Sgt. David Smith can be reached or messaged at (315) 539-1706 or dsmith@co.seneca.ny.us.

• Freedom Of Information Law requests will not be processed until after April 6.

Luce said there will be no reduction in emergency police services, and the public’s patience in any delay of non-emergency services is appreciated.