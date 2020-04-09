HECTOR — U.S. Forest Service officials in New York are asking recreationists to be mindful of trail conditions and respectful of other people using National Forest System lands.
With mud season under way, many trails have become wet which increases the desire for people to stray from designated trails leaving them vulnerable to degradation and soil erosion. While the Finger Lakes National Forest is open, members of the public are being asked to protect public health and safety as well as environmental impacts by not using soft trails, providing other people with adequate space and following these guidelines:
— Avoid visiting the forest if you are sick and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
— Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during your visit to the forest.
— Practice social distancing while outside. You lower your risk when you stay at least 6 feet apart from others. This includes having your dog on a leash and close to you.
— Be cautious and choose low-risk activities to avoid injury. This will help lower the burden on our hospitals and health care system.
— Respect signs for closed areas. Check fs.usda.gov/main/gmfl/home to see if your recreation destination is currently open before you visit.
— Take your trash with you when you leave. Trash overflowing the receptacles becomes litter and can be harmful to wildlife and attract predators.
— Please make arrangements to use the restroom before or after your visit to the forest. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for our employees and for other visitors.
— If an area is crowded, please search for a less occupied location. Also consider avoiding the forest during high-use periods.
The USDA Forest Service continues to assess access to recreation areas that attract large crowds and cannot meet social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Visitors to national forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the CDC.
For up-to-date information on the Finger Lakes National Forest, visit: fs.usda.gov/main/gmfl/home.