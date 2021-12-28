WATERLOO — Seneca County residents can obtain free KN95 face masks at numerous locations throughout the county, beginning Wednesday.
The county has 15,000 masks to distribute through the Seneca County Office of Emergency Management.
KN95 masks are more effective than paper or cloth masks because they are better at filtering the COVID-19 virus.
The masks, a maximum of two per person, will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis today at these locations:
• All town 10 town municipal buildings and all four village municipal offices.
• The Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo.
• The Seneca County Community Counseling Center, 31 Thurber Drive, Waterloo.
• The Waterloo Library & Historical Society, 31 E. William St.
• Seneca Falls Library, 47 Cayuga St.
• Interlaken Public Library, 8390 N. Main St., Interlaken.
• Seneca Falls Community Center, 35 Water St.
• Waterloo Community Center, 3 Oak St.
For hours of distribution, people should contact the location where they plan to pick up the masks.
Emergency Management Director Melissa Taylor said free COVID test kits are expected soon, and a distribution program will be announced at that time.