LYONS — Virtually all of Wayne County’s workforce will be back on the job Monday, as furloughs designed to reduce office non-essential staffing by about 50 percent under orders from Gov. Andrew Cuomo are coming to a close.
County Administrator Rick House said that because of changing conditions — including the phased-in reopenings of New York businesses — he is now classifying all county employees as essential workers.
For example, said House, in Mental Health, staff furloughs have reduced the amount of patients the department can see by more than 50 percent — and even then it was only through telemedicine.
Wayne County Administrator Rick House noted that some of the 300-plus workers furloughed with full pay have returned to work, while others who had not been furloughed were sent home for some temporary recuperation, as they had been picking up additional work because of staffing reductions.
A number of worker- and customer-protection steps are being taken ahead of Monday.
House said each department head had to submit a plan to protect not only workers, but the public.
“We wanted to make sure it’s a safe environment for all of the staff to return,” he said. “Most assuredly I’m worried (about worker health with the pandemic still active). That’s why I insisted we have safe work precautions in place.”
Measures given the endorsement of the Board of Supervisors Tuesday during an emergency meeting include the following:
• All surfaces will be cleaned and sanitized upon arrival in county offices each day.
• Temperatures of all employees will be taken upon arrival each day and logged. Those with a temperature over 100.4 degrees will be sent home and Public Health notified. Employees will be reminded to stay home if they are feeling ill, and any employee that develops an illness during the day must report this to county management. An ill employee will be sent home and instructed to seek care from a doctor.
• Employees must wear a face mask when coming to and from the parking lot and while outside the work area, if unable to keep a six-foot distance from another person.
• Social distancing will be maintained in all work spaces. However, if the physical layout of an office precludes six-foot separations between workstations, the Public Works Department shall provide physical barriers, such as Plexiglass, etc.
• If employees are required to interact less than six feet from another person, they will wear face masks. Additionally, if they are required to interact with the public, face masks must be worn by all. If visitors don’t have a face mask, they will be provided one.
• Hand washing and sanitizing will be required throughout the day, with hand sanitizer provided.
• All common workplace surfaces will be sanitized during the day.
The measures do not apply to the county Department of Motor Vehicles, House noted, because the office has not reopened to the public.
“They have not been given the green light,” said House, who added that County Clerk Mike Jankowski did submit a safety plan to House for when they do reopen to the public. They are currently doing a limited amount of business with its office doors closed.
“The DMV is waiting for permission from the state before we can reopen for appointments,” Jankowski said. “In the meantime, we are processing dealer work and transactions that are placed in our drop box or mailed to us. We are also planning on opening the recording office for limited searches and transactions on Monday, May 18.”
House expects these office-safety precautions to be in place for the foreseeable future.
“This is going to become a way of life,” he said.
Also Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors eliminated a policy that gave workers not furloughed additional time off. The policy was instituted to compensate essential workers that were picking up additional work because of temporary staffing reductions.
They can sell back up to 20 days of leave to the county this year. Typically, said Ken Blake, the county’s fiscal assistant, about 13 percent of employees cash in those leave days. He said that is likely to rise in 2020.