GENEVA — Bill Simon said life in the middle of a global pandemic is challenging enough without having to worry about having enough to eat.
Simon, president of the Geneva Center of Concern and a member of the Geneva COVID-19 Task Force’s services subcommittee, said multiple agencies in the community are trying to alleviate that worry for families.
“That’s the reason early on that I wanted to get involved (in the task force),” he said. “So that people’s needs are being met.”
With many joining the ranks of the unemployed and still awaiting benefits, the need for food assistance has never been greater, said Simon, whose agency runs a food pantry as part of its operations on Avenue D in the city.
At the Center of Concern’s food pantry, demand is up 50 percent, said Simon, who added that other service agencies are seeing similar numbers.
“Those demands are going up ever higher,” he said.
By working together, Simon said food and other assistance can be delivered to struggling residents in the most efficient manner possible.
“We’re coordinating together so that we don’t duplicate,” he added.
Among the agencies are the Geneva Boys and Girls Club, which recently announced that it has distributed over 10,000 meals to families since schools closed in mid-March
Other non-profit agencies involved in providing food during the crisis include BluePrint Geneva.
Executive Director Jackie Augustine said the organization is partnering with local chef Samantha Buyskes — with assistance from volunteers — to provide healthy and locally sourced meals for people in need.
The meals are distributed each Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m. in front of the First Methodist Church at 340 S. Main St.
For those that can’t or aren’t comfortable picking up the meals, BluePrint will deliver, Augustine said.
The agency started with 200 meals for distribution, and the number has grown by the week.
Augustine noted that Buyskes is not paid for her services, nor are any others involved in the meal distribution. She and her children run the pickup table and make the deliveries as well.
And she noted that for $9, people can sponsor a meal by going to the non-profit organization’s website, www.blueprintgeneva.org.
Augustine said a number of local farmers and businesses donate food for the meals, including locally raised beef from Rosenkrans Farms in Fayette, Lively Run Dairy of Interlaken and the kitchen at Bottomless Brewing in Fayette.
She emphasized that the meals, sometimes of the vegetarian variety, are not served hot, as Blueprint does not want to compete with local takeout restaurants.
“The idea is for people to add these meals to their weekly meal planning or to provide a well-balanced meal to someone who is otherwise struggling to eat well in these times,” she said.
In-house lunch programs have had to suspend operations because of coronavirus worries, but that hasn’t stopped the Geneva Community Lunch Program, run by Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes.
The program, headed by Robert Vona, is distributing meals Monday through Friday from 11:45 to 12:15 p.m. in the basement of the First United Methodist Church.
Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes Executive Peter Dohr complimented Vona and his staff.
“Robert and his team have done a tremendous job in keeping the Community Lunch Program operating well in this new social-distancing challenge,” he said by email. “They are practicing all necessary protocols (i.e. distancing, masks, etc.) to keep the staff, volunteers and the clients safe.”
Dohr said the program is serving approximately 45 to 60 bagged lunches a day, including occasional hot items, such as chicken gumbo.
He said they couldn’t run the program without community support.
“We are grateful for the many financial donations to the program and assistance from many volunteers in the area, including those recently from Rotary and KanPak,” he said.
He said the lunch program “continues to shine a positive light on the goodness of our local community.”
Dohr said the agency is seeing an increased need for its programs, and that donations are appreciated to help keep the lunch program and its Emergency Assistance Program going. To learn more, call the agency’s main office at (315) 789-2235, ext. 114.