GENEVA — City Council holds its regular meetings the first Wednesday of each month, and April in no exception.
However, those who want to watch the proceedings Wednesday night will have to turn on the TV or get out a computer, phone or tablet out, as the meeting will take place via videoconference because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The meeting, which starts at 7 p.m., can be viewed on Spectrum Cable Channel 1304 or Finger Lakes TV link https://fingerlakestv.org/live.
City Council is not meeting at its usual site, the Public Safety Building. Instead, each member, as well as members of City Hall, will be taking part remotely, said City Clerk Lori Guinan.
There is little on the agenda for Wednesday. A COVID-19 update is planned, while the only action items are a resolution modifying a deed restriction for 97 Hillcrest Ave. and appointments to the Industrial Development Agency and Historic Districts Commission.
Mayor and council reports are also planned.