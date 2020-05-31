GENEVA — Athena Tumbelekis is avid about recycling, and keenly aware of the damage humans are causing to our planet.
The North Street School fourth-grader’s desire to do something about it helped her earn a national honor.
Tumbelekis was selected as one of three winners in the Beyond Plastics Earth Day poster contest. The 9-year-old’s entry, entitled “Save the Earth,” was picked from 113 entries nationwide.
Beyond Plastics is a national project based at Bennington College in Vermont. It empowers students and community leaders around the country to reduce plastic pollution.
The Earth Day poster contest was organized to celebrate the planet, raise awareness, and promote ideas to stem the tide of plastic pollution.
Tumbelekis, the daughter of Michael and Julie Tumbelekis, won $100 and a plastic-free starter kit filled with products to help reduce or eliminate the amount of single-use plastic in her household. Athena’s mother is a speech pathologist at North Street School, while her dad is a reading teacher at West Street School.
“My Spanish teacher, Danielle Tuttle, told us about the poster contest and encouraged us to enter,” Athena said. “I did some research on the impact of plastics on the oceans and fish and decided to enter the contest. My parents also encouraged me to enter.
“I was inspired because there is a lot of plastic in the ocean, and the plastic hurts the animals and the water. When the schools shut down, I wanted to do this and put a lot of effort into it. I was pretty surprised to have been picked as a winner.”
“Athena is a good student who works hard and has a curious interest in the environment,” her mom said. “We’re proud of her.”
“Since the beginning of this virus health crisis, Beyond Plastics shifted to online activities to engage students and the public on this important issue from the safety of their own homes,” said Judith Enck, president of Beyond Plastic and a visiting faculty member at Bennington College. “Every piece of art submitted is inspiring. We were blown away by the incredible range of talent and interest in this issue by these wonderful students.”
The other contest winners were from the New York City borough of Queens and Orinda, Calif.