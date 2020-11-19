GENEVA — The number of COVID-19 positive tests among staff members and students in the Geneva school district has risen to eight.
The Ontario County Department of Health notified school officials Thursday morning that a staff member in the high school building tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member was last at school on Tuesday.
The district did not share any other information on the individual, per privacy guidelines.
There was no indication in a press release issued by the district if high school instruction would be impacted in any way.
The county Department of Health has begun contact tracing and will notify any contacts with potential exposure. Impacted families will be notified as soon as that determination has been made.