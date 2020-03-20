GENEVA — The Geneva Housing Authority is taking steps to protect its residents — many of whom are vulnerable senior citizens — and staff amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Meanwhile, the agency also must comply with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order that government agencies reduce on-site staffing by 50-75 percent, said Andy Tyman, CEO of the Housing Authority.
“We can’t shut the doors, and that makes it difficult for me,” Tyman said, noting he has 18 administrative staffers and 12 maintenance employees, some of whom are part-time.
GHA and its subsidiaries have housing developments in Ontario and Seneca counties, as well as scattered housing sites.
Tyman said the Housing Authority has adopted an amendment to its Hazard Mitigation Plan to help it deal with the virus. In particular, the additional measures detail the steps Tyman will implement to protect the health and safety of the authority employees and all its residents and program participants.
“We have to work together to minimize risk to the most vulnerable population (seniors) and my staff,” he said. “We think these actions are going to be appropriate at this time, but it’s definitely an inconvenience. Hopefully, we’ll be back to normal in 30-60 days.”
He said the GHA is following guidelines set by the U.S. Center for Diseases Control and Prevention, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the state Division of Housing and Community Renewal.
The changes are as follows:
• Non-essential staffing levels will be reduced, per Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders. Tyman said staff will be working the usual business hours, but the number present at any time will be reduced by half. All staff sent home will be on paid administrative leave.
• The GHA will allow selected essential staff to work from home when appropriate.
• GHA administrative offices will be closed to residents, applicants and the general public. No face-to-face interaction is allowed between staff and the residents, Section 8 program participants, applicants, or their families. All communications must be done by phone or email.
• All meeting rooms and community rooms are closed until further notice for resident group activities and agency meetings. Additionally, Tyman said the Office for the Aging’s Meals on Wheels Program has eliminated its sit-down meals program and has instituted a “grab-your-bag-and-go” process.
• The GHA has put up postings at all senior facilities advising elderly residents to reduce interaction with family and general public within each building to limit potential exposure to themselves and other residents.
• All annual and interim re-certification activities will be conducted by phone and mail, said Tyman. Drop boxes are available at all sites and at the front and rear entrances of the main office for rent payments and paperwork.
• There will be a delay of all non-essential property/unit inspections until further notice, allowing for only special and new admission inspections, Tyman said.
• All filings for evictions and lease terminations are halted until further notice, as are grievance hearings.
• Non-emergency work orders will be delayed, while maintenance works reduced hours. Tyman said their primary duties are to respond to emergency work orders and to continually clean and disinfect common areas as often as possible.
• GHA will continue communications, posting and distributing to residents governmental notices centered on COVID-19.
Tyman noted that residents who see a reduction in monthly income due to lost wages can work with GHA Occupancy staff to lower their rents through increased government subsidies. Tyman said that can be done by drop box, email and U.S. mail.
The director of GHA said they are working with local food pantries to provide food for residents.
“It’s a trying time,” Tyman said. “We just have to all work together on it and cooperate and we’ll get through this. We have to deal with this.”