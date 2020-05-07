GENEVA — Community festivals in the Finger Lakes region are taking a big hit from the coronavirus outbreak, and the city’s largest community event might be the latest victim.
The Geneva Business Improvement District, which sponsors the annual Cruisin’ Night and Block Party, has decided to postpone the event, set for July 24, said BID Board of Directors President Dave Linger.
Linger added that at its Thursday, May 29 meeting, the board will decide whether to cancel Cruisin’ Night for 2020 or shift to later date.
The annual summer happening features classic cars, food booths and music on multiple stages and draws thousands each July to downtown Geneva. This was to be its 21st straight year.
Linger noted that under state of emergency powers in the coronavirus epidemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is prohibiting large group gatherings to reduce the spread of the virus, and it is unclear when that edict may be lifted. The city also would have to sign off.
Aside from those things, Linger said BID would need to feel comfortable hosting Cruisin’ Night, citing safety issues for vendors, volunteers, staff and the public.
“Right now, public health comes first,” Linger said, adding he is “not very optimistic” about rescheduling Cruisin’ Night to a later date.
Linger explained that event organizers chose July for Cruisin’ Night because it offers a greater likelihood of dry weather. If the event was moved to, say, September or October, there is a greater chance of a rainout, he explained.
Event preparations are on hold pending the BID board’s final decision.
Linger understands events such as Cruisin’ Night are the things that make living in the Finger Lakes enjoyable each summer.
“Everyone wants to get back (to a more normal existence), but safely,” Linger emphasized, adding he is still hopeful that Live from Linden, which features outdoor music, food and drink each weekend on Linden Street, will return this year. It was to make its 2020 debut this weekend.
“It’s going to happen at some point,” he said. “We’re certainly optimistic.”