GENEVA — Starting Monday, the Geneva Town Hall will reopen to the public after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town hall is on County Road 6. Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said it will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for now.
People entering must wear a mask or face covering that covers the nose and mouth, stay at least six feet away from any other person in the lobby, and use the opening at the reception window for transactions. No one is allowed outside the lobby without prior permission and an appointment.
Venuti said people without masks can leave payments or forms in the white drop box in the parking lot, by the flag pole.
Hand sanitizer will be available in the lobby for those entering the town hall, and in the reception office for town employees. The town hall is cleaned daily.
Venuti said the town hall will remain open until further notice, but conditions are subject to change based on changes in circumstances or applicable directives.
Anyone with questions can contact town Clerk Lori Naegele at (315) 789-3922 or townclerk@townofgeneva.com; or Venuti at (315) 789-3922 or supervisor@townofgeneva.com.