GENEVA — Public health officials and Wegmans confirmed Wednesday that an employee at the Geneva store tested positive for COVID-19.
In response to an email from the Times, Vickie Swinehart, Seneca County’s director of public health, said a Seneca County resident who tested positive for the novel coronavirus recently works at the Hamilton Street store.
Swinehart said every time a resident tests positive, health department staffers conduct a contact tracing — that is an in-depth interview to see if the person is experiencing symptoms, when those symptoms started, where they have been, and who they have been around.
The person is placed on mandatory isolation and monitored by the health department. Swinehart said if her staff determines there is anyone at risk for transmission of the disease, that person is contacted, placed in mandatory quarantine and monitored by the health department.
“If it is determined during the investigation that there is a risk to the general public, this would have been relayed through the press,” Swinehart said. “In this case, it was determined that there was no need to do this.”
She added that her department has been in contact with Wegmans management, which is cooperating with the investigation.
“Please remember that the local health departments are very diligent when following up on any case of COVID-19 in our communities,” Swinehart said. “At all times we strive to protect the identity of an individual while at the same time protecting our entire community.”
Tracy Van Auker, media relations coordinator for Wegmans, also confirmed a colleague in the Geneva store tested positive.
“Any employees who would have had exposure to this employee were notified and placed in a mandatory quarantine,” she said. “As cases in our communities continue to rise, we extend our concern for everyone, especially our employees and customers directly impacted.”
Van Auker said the company continues to use preventative measures for sanitation, hygiene and social separation, following the most up-to-date recommendations from health experts. She added that Wegmans continues to encourage all employees who think they may be sick to stay home, and any employee with COVID-like symptoms is eligible for a fully paid sick leave.
“We are in contact with the Seneca County Health Department and following their direction,” she said.