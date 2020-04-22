GENEVA — Some get their instruments out. Some just look for whatever they can find in the kitchen to clang together.
The whole idea is to make some noise — in whatever fashion you see fit — for five minutes each day at 6 p.m.
Geneva residents have been doing just that for nearly a month as part of Solidarity at Six, an effort to recognize not only the healthcare workers treating patients with COVID-19, but also all those who continue to work outside the home — from grocery and convenience store employees to those toiling at the restaurants that remain open during the quarantine, as well as first-responders.
The Geneva Women’s Assembly initiative to provide a daily appreciation for all those “essential workers” who work at risk to themselves and their families marks a month this Saturday, April 25.
The effort was fashioned after similar events across the globe, and has inspired additional celebrations by residents around Seneca Lake, as well as Newark and Ithaca.
The Women’s Assembly said churches have joined in the daily celebration by ringing bells, while mini-concerts break out. Others blast their car horns.
And if you feel like dancing, you can drop down to Pulteney Park on South Main Street, where residents hold a five-minute socially distanced dance party to music blasted out of a loudspeaker.
Dominga Gonzalez Tejada said “it’s so great to have that time to thank so many heroes for all they do for us.”
Bart Darrow regularly appears outside Geneva General Hospital to express his thanks.
He said “Solidarity at Six is important because it gives people an opportunity to thank nurses who are on the front lines, helping others at great risk to their own health.”
Tamarie Cataldo, another participant, calls it “a joyful expression of gratitude toward our essential workers here in Geneva and across the globe. It is something I look forward to every day. Shining a light on these heroic efforts exhibits solidarity to those that put their life on the line to keep us safe and the acts of heroism for those that stay home to protect the lives of others.”
Gabriela Quintanilla, an organizer with Rural and Migrant Ministries, said the effort highlights the efforts of many people who don’t often get recognition. Many are on the low end of the pay scale, such as agricultural workers.
“Farmworkers in the fields of the Finger Lakes continue to work arduously for all of us to have food at our tables and don’t have another option,” she said. “My hope is for solidarity to continue for years to come, and we use it to demand that essential workers benefit from financial relief, better working conditions and a living wage.”
Jodi Dean, a member of the Geneva Women’s Assembly, said it’s important to recognize those that must work in the face of a pandemic that has claimed more than 40,000 lives in the United States.
The Women’s Assembly noted that when Solidarity at Six started in March, there were only a handful of COVID-19 cases in Ontario County. Now there are over 80.
“We need to stand up and thank the people who are showing up for us,” said Dean.
Besides, said fellow Women’s Assembly member Penny Hankins, “it also feels good to let off some steam every day.”