GENEVA — The latest positive COVID-19 test has prompted Geneva school officials to shift one of the district’s buildings to remote learning.
Ontario County Public Health informed school officials Tuesday night that a staff member at North Street School tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A district-issued press release said the affected staff member had been in school that day.
“The staff and students directly impacted have been quarantined by the Department of Health and have moved to a remote model of instruction until Dec. 1,” the press release stated. “Because of the strain these quarantines place on North Street School, the district has decided to move to a remote learning model for the entire building from Friday, Nov. 20 through Tuesday, Nov. 24. We anticipate returning to in-person instruction at North Street School starting Nov. 30, with the exception of those classes that have already been quarantined until Dec. 1.
“This decision is purely precautionary in nature. It is our hope that in doing so we will be able to minimize the spread of the virus and limit the exposure of our students in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday; therefore, protecting their health and safety.”
North Street School hosts grades 2-5.
Superintendent of Schools Patricia Garcia, who has a child attending North Street School, explained the decision to go remote Friday instead of Thursday.
“Because the primary reasons for the decision were precautionary and operational, we felt it was better to give our parents and guardians time to arrange childcare for Friday, Monday and Tuesday,” she wrote in an email to the Times. “We understand that this creates a challenge for our families, but we have to put the health and safety of our students and staff first.”
The Department of Health has initiated contact tracing and will notify anyone who might have been exposed.
For details on Geneva’s testing and contact tracing plan, visit www.genevacsd.org/tracing.
The district has had seven positive COVID-19 tests among its staff and students in the past month.