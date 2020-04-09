ROCHESTER — The George Eastman Museum is postponing the 6th Nitrate Picture Show, originally scheduled for June 4 to 7 until June 3 to 6, 2021.
More than 80 percent of current festival passholders would need to travel to Rochester from across the country or overseas, making their attendance inadvisable and nearly impossible in the current environment.
“Postponing our sixth Nitrate Picture Show festival by a year was an unenviable decision,” said Bruce Barnes, Ron and Donna Fielding Director, George Eastman Museum. “We are disappointed that festival-goers will have to wait a year to see the wonderful program they have curated on the silver screen.”
Registration has been closed. Those who have already purchased passes and tours will have three options: Donate the purchase price of the passes to support the Moving Image Department (tax-deductible for US taxpayers); transfer to the 2021 festival; or receive a full refund. Current passholders should receive an email with further instructions to make a donation, transfer their passes to 2021, or request a refund by June 30. The museum will begin to process refunds by May 11, and perhaps earlier.
Passholders may also visit eastman.org/nps. Questions may be directed to nitrate@eastman.org.